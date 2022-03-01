Bulldogs embraced quick turnaround, laid it on Maxwell

It would seem beneficial for a team that hadn't yet lost a game to get back on the court as soon as possible. But Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys coach Joe Hesse said it was simpler than capitalizing on the emotions.

While his group might still have been smarting from a 39-36 loss to Norfolk Catholic on Thursday, the Bulldogs took the two hour drive west to Broken Bow and beat Maxwell 81-33.

The win lands HLHF at state for the fourth year in a row and with a chance for back-to-back titles, though this year they'll have to do it in C-2 after a championship last winter in D-1.

There was no doubt some frustration was left over from Thursday. But mostly, Hesse said, the quick turnaround was beneficial because it prevented Maxwell from extended preparation.

Facing a foe in a one-game scenario with nothing to lose, Hesse likes his team's chances when the opponent can't spend time learning or implementing something out of the ordinary.

"I'm a big fan of going on Saturday. The last few years (in similar situations) we've been the better team," Hesse said. "It's like, 'How can this team beat us?' It's foul trouble or we can't shoot or they develop some kind of stall game. I don't want to give a team that's not in our league four or five practices to get good at something they've never shown."

The 48-point margin of victory proves Hesse's point. And no disrespect to Maxwell, but the Wildcats came in 10-15 and with only two wins over teams with a winning record. Both of those were by two points.

Thus, just barely 48 hours between games was exactly what Hesse and HLHF were looking for.

"We want them to come out and play their basketball game, because if they do that, we'll be in good shape," he said.

The Bulldogs shot 53% and hit 13 three-pointers on 27 attempts (48%). Four members of the roster scored in double figures led by 17 from Jason Sjuts, 14 by Jacob Sjuts, 12 from Jett Spier and 10 by Cooper Beller. Jason and Spier each hit four three-pointers while senior Kyle Preister was 3 for 6. Jacob grabbed 11 rebounds while Jason had six assists.

The win was a bounce back from the subdistrict final loss to Norfolk Catholic. The thirty-six point total was the lowest of the season by 11. HLHF shot 38% and just 3 for 15 (20%) from long range. Norfolk Catholic wasn't much better at 34% but made eight threes.

HLHF was a 69-45 winner of Elkhorn Valley in the sub semifinals then earned the wildcard into the district round . More results are yet to come in from Tuesday night, but it appears Hartington Cedar Catholic's win over North Central will allow the Trojans to jump the Bulldogs in the wildcard standings.

That would mean the 6 seed for HLHF and a rematch of last year's D-1 title game against Howells-Dodge in the first round of the state tournament. Full brackets will be released later this week. If the situation follows the scenario mentioned above, HLHF and HD would square off Monday at 7:45 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.