You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bulldogs, Flyers learn state path
View Comments

Bulldogs, Flyers learn state path

{{featured_button_text}}
Area Hoops

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis boys basketball teams learned who they'll be playing next week with the release of the state tournament brackets.

HLHF (24-3) comes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and No. 1 ranked team in Class D1 by the Lincoln Journal Star.

They'll face Fullerton (19-5) in the first round at 2 p.m. on March 12 at Lincoln East. Fullerton is ranked No. 6.

If the Bulldogs win, they'll play the winner of No. 3 Osmond (24-1) and No. 5 Southern Valley (19-5). In the championship game, a likely matchup with No. 2 North Platte St. Patrick's (22-2) awaits them.

St. Francis comes in as the No. 1 seed and the No. 2 ranked team in Class D2 by the Journal Star after a 25-0 record.

They'll play No. 10 Randolph (17-7) in the first round at 9 a.m. on March 12 at Lincoln Southeast.

If victorious, the Flyers will play the winner of No. 7 Mullen (21-5) and No. 9 O'Neil St. Mary's (19-5).

A likely matchup with No. 1 Fall City Sacred Heart (26-1) could happen in the championship game.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nolan Rain-maekers
Boys

Nolan Rain-maekers

  • Updated

Twin River senior Nolan Ramaekers brought the rain on Thursday night in a 78-73 overtime victory against Shelby-Rising City in the C2-7 sub-di…

Bulldogs take bite out of Patriots
Boys

Bulldogs take bite out of Patriots

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family sophomore Jacob Sjuts scored 25 points to power his team to a 71-40 victory over Clarkson/Leigh on Tuesday in the…

St. Francis blasts Bloomfield
Boys

St. Francis blasts Bloomfield

  • Updated

Humphrey St. Francis boys basketball struggled with early, uncharacteristic mistakes before seizing control in the second quarter in Thursday'…

Shamrocks end Scout season in sub
Boys

Shamrocks end Scout season in sub

  • Updated

David City boys basketball saw its season come to a close on Feb. 24 in the C1-5 sub-district tournament at Columbus High in a 47-30 loss to C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News