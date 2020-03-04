Bulldogs, Flyers learn state path

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and Humphrey St. Francis boys basketball teams learned who they'll be playing next week with the release of the state tournament brackets.
HLHF (24-3) comes into the tournament as the No. 2 seed and No. 1 ranked team in Class D1 by the Lincoln Journal Star.
They'll face Fullerton (19-5) in the first round at 2 p.m. on March 12 at Lincoln East. Fullerton is ranked No. 6.
You have free articles remaining.
If the Bulldogs win, they'll play the winner of No. 3 Osmond (24-1) and No. 5 Southern Valley (19-5). In the championship game, a likely matchup with No. 2 North Platte St. Patrick's (22-2) awaits them.
St. Francis comes in as the No. 1 seed and the No. 2 ranked team in Class D2 by the Journal Star after a 25-0 record.
They'll play No. 10 Randolph (17-7) in the first round at 9 a.m. on March 12 at Lincoln Southeast.
If victorious, the Flyers will play the winner of No. 7 Mullen (21-5) and No. 9 O'Neil St. Mary's (19-5).
A likely matchup with No. 1 Fall City Sacred Heart (26-1) could happen in the championship game.