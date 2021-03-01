Bulldogs take a bite out of Plainsmen

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys forced 35 turnovers and never allowed more than nine points in a quarter during Saturday's 71-29 district final win over Perkins County in a game played at Hampton.

Three Bulldogs finished in double digits, HLFH shot 52% and earned 31 trips to the free throw line while earning a third straight trip to the state tournament.

The press, offensively and defensively, proved to be a major Bulldog weapon. Defensively, generating more than 35 giveaways led to easy runouts. Offensively, HLHF had no trouble breaking the Perkins County press, leading to more high-quality scoring opportunities.

"Every year is nerve-racking," coach Joe Hesse said of Saturday's playoff game. "I think over the last couple of years, each district final you feel a little more pressure to come out playing your best. But it never gets old getting to play in Lincoln."

Success in and against the press started right away. HLHF jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the first quarter then increased the advantage to 38-15 by halftime. Perkins County never found a way back under 10 points and was stymied in its comeback efforts when the Plainsmen's top two scorers picked up early fouls. Junior Hunter Garner, who leads with 17.6 points per game, was whistled for his fourth foul before halftime.