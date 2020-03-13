C-1: Ogallala flips script on semifinal fortunes

The Indians broke away from a 33-33 tie, sprinting to the finish over the final three minutes.

Brown’s putback made it 35-33, and his driving layup on the following possession made it a four-point game. Ogallala hit 5 of 6 free throws late to seal the win.

Auburn 49, Lincoln Christian 37: Cam Binder and the state tournament are becoming quite a pair.

A year after hitting two thrilling game-winning shots in leading the Bulldogs to a state title, Binder is at it again. This time the drama may be less, but the results are the same. Binder tallied 24 points in leading Class C-1 top-ranked Auburn to a 49-37 semifinal win over No. 4 Lincoln Christian on Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Bulldogs (28-0) will carry a 35-game winning streak into Saturday’s 11 a.m. final against No. 9 Ogallala.

“As a kid, you want to be at Pinnacle (Bank Arena) for your last game,” Binder said. “That’s where you want to be. And as long as I have my brothers on my left and right, I'm as happy as can be."

Binder spearheaded a key moment late in the third quarter that gave the Bulldogs breathing room.

After Binder connected on both ends of a 1-and-1 with 6.6 seconds left, junior forward Daniel Frary stole a pass and converted a layup at the buzzer to make it 34-27. Binder then cashed in on a pair of free throws on the opening possession of the fourth quarter to make it a nine-point lead.