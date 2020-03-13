C-1: Ogallala flips script on semifinal fortunes

You have free articles remaining.
What a difference a year makes.
A year after falling in the Class C-1 semifinals, Ogallala flipped the script, utilizing an effective triangle-and-two defense and a closing 14-2 run to upend No. 3 Adams Central 47-35 in the boys state basketball tournament semifinals Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The ninth-rated Indians (23-4) will make their first title game appearance since 1992.
The focus defensively was on putting the clamps on Adams Central’s two leading scorers: Cam Foster (12.1 points per game) and Gavin Lipovsky (11.8 PPG).
“The players get the credit for playing really good defense,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “I thought we went out and executed really well. We’ve played triangle-and-two a little bit earlier in the year, but you never know how it’s going to go. It’s up to the guys to go out and execute. They were really good.”
Senior guard Carter Brown drew the assignment of harassing Lipovsky, while sophomore guard Corbin Murphy and junior guard Quenten Gillen combined with others to faceguard Foster.
The result? Holding the Patriot duo to a combined 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting. The Patriots as a team finished just 4-for-29 from behind the arc.
“Our coaching staff gets the credit for it (defensive game plan),” said Brown, who poured in a game-high 14 points on offense. “Our bottom guys did a really good job rebounding out of it. We knew those two could really light it up, but we stuck to our assignments, and that’s the reason we won.”
The Indians broke away from a 33-33 tie, sprinting to the finish over the final three minutes.
Brown’s putback made it 35-33, and his driving layup on the following possession made it a four-point game. Ogallala hit 5 of 6 free throws late to seal the win.
Auburn 49, Lincoln Christian 37: Cam Binder and the state tournament are becoming quite a pair.
A year after hitting two thrilling game-winning shots in leading the Bulldogs to a state title, Binder is at it again. This time the drama may be less, but the results are the same. Binder tallied 24 points in leading Class C-1 top-ranked Auburn to a 49-37 semifinal win over No. 4 Lincoln Christian on Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Bulldogs (28-0) will carry a 35-game winning streak into Saturday’s 11 a.m. final against No. 9 Ogallala.
“As a kid, you want to be at Pinnacle (Bank Arena) for your last game,” Binder said. “That’s where you want to be. And as long as I have my brothers on my left and right, I'm as happy as can be."
Binder spearheaded a key moment late in the third quarter that gave the Bulldogs breathing room.
After Binder connected on both ends of a 1-and-1 with 6.6 seconds left, junior forward Daniel Frary stole a pass and converted a layup at the buzzer to make it 34-27. Binder then cashed in on a pair of free throws on the opening possession of the fourth quarter to make it a nine-point lead.
“That was huge,” Binder said of the series. “It was a huge swing to go up seven instead of having them come down and hitting a three to maybe tie it. That was a monumental swing right there.”