 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cardinal boys fly past Shamrocks
View Comments
breaking alert top story

Cardinal boys fly past Shamrocks

{{featured_button_text}}
Josh Faust

Scotus senior Josh Faust draws a foul from Boone Central's Alex Christo (5) while Ryan Kramer also plays defense. Faust and the Shamrocks gave up an 18-1 run in the third quarter and fell 57-41.

ALBION - Everything that had made Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball so encouraging for the past three weeks was there in Thursday's subdistrict final, until it wasn't.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Josh Faust cutting to the hoop and scoring at the rim; youngsters hitting from the perimeter, consistency on both ends of the floor; it was all there, for a half.

Scotus led Boone Central by four early in the third quarter when the Cardinals scored 18 of the next 19 points and seized control for good. The trajectory SCC hoops seemed to be following was stopped short by Boone Central 57-41.

Scotus ends the season 8-15 while Boone Central is 13-10 and advances to a district final, likely against unbeaten and No. 1 Auburn, sometime in the next four days.

"I feel so bad for the guys because we've been playing so well for so long now, and the second half the ball didn't fall for us, and we just didn't get stops," coach Tyler Swanson said. "... We've had a good run, we had a good gameplan going in and we did a really good job of executing that in the first half. Their (Boone Central) talent and skill won over the last two quarters."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sports reporter Peter Huguenin lets readers know of special deal

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Another foe rains 3s on CHS boys
Boys

Another foe rains 3s on CHS boys

  • Updated

For the fourth time this season an opponent hit 10 or more 3-pointers on the Columbus High boys. The latest was in a 73-46 loss to No. 9 Papil…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News