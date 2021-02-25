Cardinal boys fly past Shamrocks

ALBION - Everything that had made Scotus Central Catholic boys basketball so encouraging for the past three weeks was there in Thursday's subdistrict final, until it wasn't.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Josh Faust cutting to the hoop and scoring at the rim; youngsters hitting from the perimeter, consistency on both ends of the floor; it was all there, for a half.

Scotus led Boone Central by four early in the third quarter when the Cardinals scored 18 of the next 19 points and seized control for good. The trajectory SCC hoops seemed to be following was stopped short by Boone Central 57-41.

Scotus ends the season 8-15 while Boone Central is 13-10 and advances to a district final, likely against unbeaten and No. 1 Auburn, sometime in the next four days.

"I feel so bad for the guys because we've been playing so well for so long now, and the second half the ball didn't fall for us, and we just didn't get stops," coach Tyler Swanson said. "... We've had a good run, we had a good gameplan going in and we did a really good job of executing that in the first half. Their (Boone Central) talent and skill won over the last two quarters."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.