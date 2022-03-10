Cardinal buzz saw cuts through Bulldogs

LINCOLN - Osceola hopes it can follow the path of O'Neill St. Mary's. The Bulldogs just wish they weren't standing in the way on that path Thursday night in the Class D-2 semifinals at the Devaney Center.

Saint Mary's came out and shot 5 of 8 from the floor in the first quarter while also going 10 for 10 at the line and building a 20-10 lead it never relinquished.

The Cardinals ended the night shooting 60%, went 14 of 17 at the line and had three players in double figures.

Simply put, St. Mary was an absolute buzz saw. The Cardinals explosive offense, plus poor shooting from the Bulldogs, was a lethal combination in Osceola's second straight trip to Lincoln.

"It was kind of like you were in quicksand, and you felt like you kept getting deeper and deeper in the quicksand," Osceola coach Jason Zelasney said. "Everything we were trying just wasn't working."

St. Mary's made state two years ago, advanced to the semis last year and will be playing for a title on Saturday. The Cardinals have gradually progressed to the point where they're within reach of the school's second-ever boys basketball championship.

Similarly, Osceola made state last year for the first time in 33 years then won a game this year and advanced into the semis for the first time in 36 years. But to get a chance at the first title game in 101 years, the Bulldogs needed an answer for a Cardinal team that became a mystery wrapped in a riddle hidden in an enigma.

"I thought we had a good game plan, they just made shots," Zelasney said.

Two of St. Mary's last three wins at state have been against Osceola. The Cards took out the Bulldogs last year in the first round 49-43 before a loss to Lincoln Parkview Christian in the semis. St. Mary's gets a rematch with Parkview on Saturday in the D-2 title game.

Osceola heads to the third-place game Friday at 1 p.m. at Lincoln East against Falls City Sacred Heart, the back-to-back reigning champ until Parkview knocked the Irish from their perch in the second game of the night 46-31 on Thursday.

As good as Sacred Heart is, it's unlikely the Irish, or any team for that matter, can be as good as what Osceola had to play against Thursday.

It started with Aidan Hedstrom scoring 12 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter. The St. Mary's senior was a perfect 8 for 8 from the line in the first eight minutes, scored a layup on the fast break and then another following a turnover.

Osceola cut the deficit to six at the start of the second quarter on shots from Kale Gustafson and Carter Girard, but St. Mary's junior Isaac Everitt answered with a three-pointer. The Bulldogs began to find their own flow and hit on 6 of 9. It did little to change the nature of the game. The Cardinals hit on 6 of 10 and were still up 10, 34-24, at halftime.

Then, as if hot St. Mary's shooting wasn't enough to overcome, Osceola went 1 of 10 in the third quarter and didn't make a shot until the Cardinals added eight more points to their total.

The Bulldogs were an abysmal 3 of 20 in the final two quarters and were essentially already out of it at the end of the third down 51-30.

"They shot the ball well, and it was one of those kind of humbling moments for us when they poured it on in the third quarter," Zelasney said. "I don't know if we had a square ball or what was going on there for a little bit, but we just couldn't get shots to fall."

Isaiah Zelasney and Kale Gustafson led Osceola with 11 points apiece but combined for just five after halftime. Behind Hedstrom's 20 was 16 for fellow senior Adam Everitt and 10 from junior Isaac Everitt. Sixty-five points is the second most in a state game for St. Mary's. The Cardinals have played in 24 tournament games. They're previous high was 67 in a win over High Plains in 2013.

"I told Aidan, 'Just go north and south and finish,' and we were able to get to the line a lot," St. Mary's coach Luke Bulau said. "It was kind of a combination of things of our shooters being so good."

Friday's third place game gives Osceola a chance to close out a 22-win season and build momentum for next year. Three members of the starting lineup, Pierce Branting, Carter Girard and Wyatt Urban, along with fellow senior Ryan Pheak and Xavier Blackburn, got the chance to put the uniform on one more time.

Of course, the Bulldogs still hope there's more to come. Zelasney will be entering his senior year while Gustafson is only half done with high school. There aren't as many proven players left, but those two are a solid starting point to allow time for others to catch up.

When, and if that happens, Bulldog fans will be more than willing to show up in force again in the capital city and hope for the next step.

"We've achieved so much. Yeah, we fell short of our initial goal of playing down at Pinnacle, but I'm so proud of the boys, I tell them that over and over," coach Zelasney said. "We had a community buying into us and believing in us. I mentioned to them, you see movies where the whole town is closed to go to the game, all the shops and businesses. And we actually had that on Facebook and social media in Osceola. I love the community support and I'm proud of our fellas."

