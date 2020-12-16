Cards sweep past Titans

"Dustin doesn't do anything spectacular but just plays really good basketball," Harris said. "He cuts well, plays good defense, hustles and all that leads to some easy baskets by putting himself in good positions."

Boone Central Girls 48, Twin River 21: The Titans failed to score more than nine points in any quarter and saw a 10-point gap at the half extend to to 18 when the Titans managed just one point in the third quarter.

"We played a reasonably good defensive game for three quarters but tonight we could just not buy a shot," Titan coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "We wore down in the fourth quarter and could not get back into the game.

"One of these nights we are going to make a ton of shots, but we need to learn to better fight through on the nights that we are a bit off."

Boone Central coach Andy Imus said a halftime conversation about playing defense without fouling led to the lopsided third quarter. Six of Twin River's 11 first half points came from the free throw line.

"We also did a better job of taking care of the ball with 11 turnovers," he said. "We just need to continue to get better each day and approach each day as an opportunity to get better."