Cards sweep past Titans

Boone Central basketball held serve on the home court Tuesday night when the boys earned a 62-57 win and the girls captured a 48-21 win.
Alex Kramer scored 20 points and shot 9 for 15 for the boys while Dustin Andreasen had 12. Twin River had four players in double digits but also turned it over 21 times.
Cardinal senior Claire Choat led her side with 15 points while Ashtyn Hedlund had 11. Delaney Reeg had 11 for Twin River while Katie Paczosa had eight.
Boone Central boys 62, Twin River 57: Boone Central had control in the early stages of the game, leading by eight at the end of the first and six at halftime. Twin River tied it up before a third-quarter run put Boone Central up 13.
It was a nine point lead in the fourth when the Titans banged home four 3s in the final minutes. A 7 for 17 performance at the line, including missed front ends of 1 and 1s by Boone Central, allowed Twin River to hang around but not enough to overtake the lead.
"We did a good job of ball pressure but allowed them to get to the paint more than we should have," Boone Central coach Justin Harris said. "Ryan (Kramer) did a good job of picking times to attack and was able to score on some transition as well."
Kramer had 12 of his 20 in the first half while Andreasen scored 13 of his 14 after the break. He was most crucial in the fourth with seven points.
"Dustin doesn't do anything spectacular but just plays really good basketball," Harris said. "He cuts well, plays good defense, hustles and all that leads to some easy baskets by putting himself in good positions."
Boone Central Girls 48, Twin River 21: The Titans failed to score more than nine points in any quarter and saw a 10-point gap at the half extend to to 18 when the Titans managed just one point in the third quarter.
"We played a reasonably good defensive game for three quarters but tonight we could just not buy a shot," Titan coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "We wore down in the fourth quarter and could not get back into the game.
"One of these nights we are going to make a ton of shots, but we need to learn to better fight through on the nights that we are a bit off."
Boone Central coach Andy Imus said a halftime conversation about playing defense without fouling led to the lopsided third quarter. Six of Twin River's 11 first half points came from the free throw line.
"We also did a better job of taking care of the ball with 11 turnovers," he said. "We just need to continue to get better each day and approach each day as an opportunity to get better."
Twin River is back on the court Friday at Fullerton while Boone Central goes to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Saturday.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegra.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!