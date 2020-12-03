CHS Boys: Kicking it into high gear

Columbus High boys basketball players have slept well since practices began more than two weeks ago.

Lacking a true post and without any players taller than 6-3, the Discoverers and new head coach Jordan Hitchcock have gone to work developing a system that exploits the qualities the roster does have: speed and athleticism.

That has meant running, and running, and running. And not in the traditional sense of lines or sprints, but incorporating drills and training that have intensity at the heart of the matter.

Although it's a response to the type of personnel available, it's Hitchcock's ideal style of hoops. As he assumes the captaincy of the Columbus ship, Hitchcock brings with him a philosophy built on fitness and recognition.

He wants his teams to grind opponents down by the time the fourth quarter arrives and build players that can recognize opportunities. Whatever particular skill set a player has, Hitchcock is developing players that have the tools necessary to maximize their potential and contribute at what they do best.

It's a mindset not unlike other coaches. They way it's being taught, however, is almost certainly more demanding.