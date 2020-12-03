CHS Boys: Kicking it into high gear

Columbus High boys basketball players have slept well since practices began more than two weeks ago.
Lacking a true post and without any players taller than 6-3, the Discoverers and new head coach Jordan Hitchcock have gone to work developing a system that exploits the qualities the roster does have: speed and athleticism.
That has meant running, and running, and running. And not in the traditional sense of lines or sprints, but incorporating drills and training that have intensity at the heart of the matter.
Although it's a response to the type of personnel available, it's Hitchcock's ideal style of hoops. As he assumes the captaincy of the Columbus ship, Hitchcock brings with him a philosophy built on fitness and recognition.
He wants his teams to grind opponents down by the time the fourth quarter arrives and build players that can recognize opportunities. Whatever particular skill set a player has, Hitchcock is developing players that have the tools necessary to maximize their potential and contribute at what they do best.
It's a mindset not unlike other coaches. They way it's being taught, however, is almost certainly more demanding.
"It's not fun. A lot of it isn't; I understand that. But you've got to pay that price in order to play a style that is going to be advantageous to our size, our strengths, and, honestly, I think that's the way basketball should be played anyways," Hitchcock said. "I’m really excited. Obviously, you don’t know what it’s going to sound like until the fat lady sings. But these guys have been receptive to me, and our coaching staff has worked its tail off. I’m completely happy and feel blessed just to be here."
Hitchcock inherits a roster that went 11-12 and returns three of its top five scorers. The only player with height and post abilities, Landon Thompson, graduated. Also receiving his diploma that day was leading scorer Blake Edzards and four others that took the floor in some form or fashion.
Remaining is a core that has potentially seven or eight players Hitchcock considers part of the rotation. Senior Garrett Esch and juniors Blake Thompson and Ean Luebbe were voted by their teammates as captains.
Esch scored seven points per game as a junior and made 50% of his shots. Thompson scored eight per contest and hit on 40%. Luebbe chipped in just over a point and converted at 47%.
None of the three are taller than 6-2. Also likely either in the starting lineup or coming off the bench are 6-2 junior Tadan Bell, 5-8 junior Brody Mickey, 6-2 junior Sam Kwapnioski and 6-3 junior Ernest Hausmann. Seniors Hogan Kriech and Landen Hastreiter, and juniors Caleb Mulder and Ryan Eickhoff, could also find a role on the court.
Those that do will certainly have earned it.
"It’s definitely been some tough practices," Thompson said. "But that’s going to help us in the long run. Practice hard, games are definitely going to be easier."
Hitchcock said this year's Columbus High team is the first one he's been around in his career that needs more work on offense than defense. That's not so much a criticism of the offense as it is a credit to the defense, but the offense is still a work in progress.
"Our scheme, what we do, is we play hard-nosed defense, we run the floor aggressively in transition and then we put guys in positions to get shots that are going to help us win," he said. "Athletically, we've got guys that can run and jump and are strong and can hold their own against a Class A schedule."
Shooting has been a focus of the past two-plus weeks. Normally, the team has spent at least 45 minutes every practice working on shooting. That work is done not simply in putting up a specific number of shots but in putting up shots at game speed.
Hitchcock expects the time spent to result in confidence. As much as shooting requires repetition, it also requires belief, Hitchcock said. When players know when and where they're supposed to shoot, and have the support of their coach, more shots go in.
"If we shoot like we are in practice, we're going to be fine," he said.
CHS plans to use its speed and athleticism both in transition and in setting up the half court. When opportunities don't present themselves early in possessions, the Discoverers will use entry passes to begin the motion offense.
"We'll put guys that can create off the bounce in position to create and we'll put shooters in position to catch and shoot," Hitchcock said. "Together, hopefully we can score some points."
Practice begins every day with discussions about the four pillars Hitchcock is cultivating as part of the culture: belief, love, effort and excellence. Technical aspects of the game are part of the discussion as well. Players are required to take notes, use proper etiquette in addressing coaches and adults and clean up after themselves.
Then it's time to get to work.
"A good word that describes it is: purpose. Everything we do has a purpose – run to spots, do everything 100%, always be going hard," Luebbe said. "Yeah, (practices) are difficult, but definitely they’ll help in the long run. We’ve just got to grind through it and pick each other up when it gets hard."
That could potentially pay off before the end of the month. Columbus faces Lincoln Northeast on Dec. 22 then plays in the HAC Tournament the next week. Against Lincoln schools that are not yet practicing, CHS could have a big advantage.
Hitchcock will see just how far along the program is when national recruit Hunter Sallis and No. 1 Millard North visit on Thursday night at 7 p.m.
"Just getting used to playing and competing at that intensity, when you can get to that point where you can do it for an hour and 45 minutes, then we’re going to be successful," Hitchcock said. "In the fourth quarter when other teams are starting to get tired, that’s when we’re going to punch them in the mouth and finish games off down the stretch."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!