CHS offense off track again in loss to #8 Millard West

Columbus High boys basketball failed to score more than 10 points in any quarter and seems to have gotten off track offensively late in the season following a 68-36 loss at Millard West on Thursday night.

The performance was the third time in the last four CHS couldn't score 40 or more points. The Discoverers have also failed to score 10 or more points in seven of the last eight quarters.

Coach Jordan Hitchcock said after a 67-25 loss last week that perhaps several factors were beginning to wear the team down. Constant injuries since before the season, a two-week COVID pause last month and a schedule that has included more than half of the top 10 are just some of those factors.

Thursday at Millard West, Columbus managed just two field goals in the first quarter. Meanwhile, every Wildcat starter plus one bench player crated points early on for an 18-7 lead. But when CHS scored just nine in the second, the Discoverers faced a 32-16 deficit at halftime.

Columbus dropped to 1-18 and was back in action Friday at home against No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South.

It appears likely Columbus will play Fremont in the first round of next week's district tournament with the winner to face No. 2 Millard North.