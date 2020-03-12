Class B: Skutt defensive 'kills' top Norris

You have free articles remaining.
Omaha Skutt turned to its defense to break open its game with Norris on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the first round of the Class B state basketball tournament.
The top-ranked SkyHawks stretched a five-point halftime lead to as many as 15 points in the second half and held off Norris for a 66-58 victory to advance to Friday's 1 p.m. semifinal against No. 4 Mount Michael, a 76-50 winner over Wahoo.
"Coach (Kyle) Jurgens said the first four minutes of the third quarter is going to be crucial," said SkyHawk guard Tyson Gordon. "We've got to get stops and we've got to make some shots, and we did both of those things.
"That's where we stretched it to 10, 13 points and that's how we came out victorious."
Norris trimmed Skutt's lead to 28-26 on C.J. Hood's three-pointer to open the second half before Skutt went on a 7-0 run. The Warriors again trimmed the lead to 35-31 when Mitchell Champoux got a putback and Izaiah Pankoke-Johnson hit a three.
But Skutt finished off the quarter on a 10-2 run, with Gordon driving for a pair of baskets and Luke Skar scoring twice inside before Charlie Fletcher got a putback for a 45-33 lead.
"We could get it to six or eight in the first half but we couldn't get it further because they would make a big basket or get an offensive rebound or a free throw," Jurgens said. "We talk about kills — that's three stops in a row. We didn't get any in the first half, so we said in the third quarter, we had to get a couple kills, and that's what happened."
"Skutt is really tough defensively," said Norris coach Matt Shelsta. "We come out and hit a big three, which is huge for us to get us back into it, and then it's just the consistency of stopping teams over and over. They don't allow you to get multiple shots in a row or multiple stops in a row."
Gordon led the 24-0 SkyHawks with 18 points, Skar had 14 and Fletcher 13. Trey Deveaux led Norris (18-6) with 14 points and Connor Price added 10.
Elkhorn Mount Michael 76, Wahoo 50: The Knights also used defense to ignite their offense. After Wahoo's Braden Harris scored on an assist from Gerardo Madrid to tie the game at 17-all late in the first quarter, Mount Michael went on a 16-0 run over the next 10 minutes to take a 33-17 lead early in the third quarter. Wahoo missed all 11 shots from the field in the second period and committed seven turnovers.
"Their length bothers us, but aside from being long, they're really athletic and they're quick," said Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said of Mount Michael. "Their defensive pressure gave us a lot of trouble.
"Once we kind of got stuck, we just couldn't get unstuck. They put the pedal on us and it just unraveled pretty quickly. When things went downhill, we maybe didn't have the poise we needed to have."
Now the Knights take on Skutt, which beat them 52-32 in the season opener.
Trevor Kasischke led Wahoo with 15 points and Trey Scheef added 11.
The other side of the bracket included second-seeded Scottsbluff (24-3) taking on Alliance (20-6) at 7 p.m. and 3 seed Hastings 21-3 facing 6 seed Omaha Roncalli 21-4.
The two winners will meet in the semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 3:45 p.m.
