Class C-1: Auburn fends of Jacobsen's 32

It may not have been a thing of beauty, but results matter. And that’s the bottom line for Auburn coach Jim Weeks.
The Class C-1 top-rated and defending state champion Bulldogs had three players reach double figures in grinding out a 54-48 win over No. 10 Ashland-Greenwood in the boys state basketball tournament first round Thursday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center.
“There’s always a little added pressure,” Weeks said of being the defending champs. “We just needed to get the guys to believe in what we do everyday. We knew it’d be a tough game. Glad we won and are moving on.”
Balanced scoring was a big reason Auburn is "moving on." The Bulldogs proved hard to defend, scoring inside and outside. Senior post player Josh Lambert was able to get free for 14 points along with junior slasher Daniel Frary. All-State point guard Cam Binder tallied 13.
Weeks tipped his cap to his veterans for making enough plays in the end.
“Josh didn’t have a great night, just good enough,” Weeks said. “Cam didn’t turn the ball over, and CJ (Hughes) has been great all year for us.”
Auburn was able to overcome Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Cale Jacobsen’s star-studded performance. Jacobsen single-handedly kept the Bluejays within striking distance, finishing with 32 points on 11-of-22 shooting.
“We tried to stop him with a couple people,” Weeks said of Jacobsen. “Their other guys didn’t score a lot, but he’s tough."
Trailing 47-36 early in the fourth, Jacobsen spurred an 11-2 run to cut the lead to two. His conventional three-point play made it 47-43. He then nailed a tough, pull-up jumper with 1:24 left to cut it to 49-47.
But Frary snuck behind the Bluejays’ press for a layup and Binder went 2-of-2 from the line the following trip to ice the game.
“We needed a couple more plays,” Bluejays coach Jacob Mohs said. “Auburn made just a couple more than we did.”