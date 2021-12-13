Columbus boys can't solve offensive woes in back-to-back losses

The Columbus High boys had what was needed on one end of the court but struggled through some woes on in the other in a pair of defeats Friday at Lincoln Northeast and Saturday at home against Omaha North.

The Discoverers fell to the Rockets 63-46 while managing just 13 first-half points. The next day at home they scored just nine points in the first and third quarter. Those kind of numbers weren't quite enough to keep up with either opponent despite solid defensive efforts.

Northeast hit eight three-pointers on Friday and jumped out to leads of 16-7 and 26-13. Saturday it was North guard Rondale Thomas and his four first-half threes that pushed the Vikings to a 19-9 lead then a 33-22 advantage at the break. Thomas came in averaging three points per game then scored 17.

"We definitely have to figure out a way to get more points on the board," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "Both teams have played a similar style of pressure defense. Pressure makes you dribble; dribbling is much easier to guard than passing. We are going to have to figure out better ways to get the ball in the paint and kick it out to alleviate pressure."

Columbus started Friday's game shooting 3 of 9 then went just 1 of 5 in the second quarter. Luckily, the defense held Northeast to 4 of 13 in the second and faced a 13-point deficit at the break when it might have otherwise been 20 or more. The shooting started to come around in the second half but the hole was too big. But within six, Northeast hit back-to-back threes and extended it back into double digits.

"We didn't execute well in the first half and that allowed them to lead by 12 or 13; that was really the difference," Hitchcock said.

Saturday turned when the game was tied 9-9 in the final minutes of the first. North ended on a 10-0 run including threes by Thomas and Keshaun Williams. Thomas hit two more from distance to start the third.

"(Mason) Strong had been averaging 28 points per game and we held him to 18. But Thomas, who has been averaging three scored 20," Hitchcock said. "We wanted to limit Strong and make someone else beat us. We did that and still got beat."

Columbus was led Friday by senior Sam Kwapnioski and his 14 points. Ashton LaPointe's was the only other Discoverer in double figures with 10. Kwapnioski had 16 on Saturday but no other CHS player had more than eight.

Columbus travels to face 2-2 North Platte on Friday then returns home Saturday evening against 1-3 Kearney.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.