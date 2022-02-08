Columbus boys continue to misfire in weekend losses

Columbus High boys basketball continued to struggle from the perimeter in a pair of back-to-back weekend games that saw CHS fall to Lincoln Southwest 64-35 Friday on the road then 66-31 back home Saturday evening against Lincoln North Star.

The Discoverers have had their moments from beyond the arc at times this season, but overall they've been unable to extend defenses with consistent success from deep. That has proven to be costly against teams with size and physicality.

That was the case in both losses. Southwest used length and athleticism for on-ball pressure defense. The Silver Hawks have seven players 6-foot-5 or taller. North Star shot 45% and 50% from two-point range on Saturday. The Navigators top three scorers are all 6-4 or taller. That trio combined for 40 points and shot 15 for 31.

And while size disadvantages have been a regular challenge, coach Jordan Hitchcock said a lack of energy Saturday left him and his group disappointed more so than the final scores.

"I didn’t feel like we competed with our usually scrappy edge. Sometimes the other team is just better than you; I can deal with that. But I expect us to compete like champions every time we step onto the court," Hitchcock said. "Champions control their emotions, execute and do their absolute best."

Columbus had 16 turnovers in the loss to Southwest, which, Hitchcock said, wasn't terrible considering the pressure. Regardless, four in both the first and second quarters led to deficits of 18-10 and 34-20.

And while a 14-point hole at half wasn't ideal, Columbus would have preferred that same margin entering the third quarter rather than what it was faced with. CHS shot 2 of 13 in the third while Southwest hit on 50% and grew the lead to 53-24. Columbus was 1 of 18 from three for the game.

Ean Luebbe led the Discoverers with 13 points. No other member of the roster had more than five.

"I feel our shooting wows stem from a lack of confidence right now," Hitchcock said. "We need to get that confidence back. We don’t need to shoot lights out. We just need to shoot above 30% from the three-point line. If we can shoot 30%, we can compete with some of these mid- to upper-tier teams."

Columbus had a similar start against North Star as it did to start the second half against Southwest. The offense managed just eight points and fell into a 10-point hole after the first eight minutes. The Navigators exploded for 24 points in the second and led 42-18 at halftime.

Scoring and CHS statistics were not available for the North Star game.

"North Star definitely had a physical advantage. Their roster is extremely long and athletic," Hitchcock said. "They hit shots and we didn’t."

Columbus travels to 8-10 Lincoln Southeast on Thursday before returning for a home game Friday with 9-9 Millard South.

"Our team is excited to get back onto the court next weekend to get this taste out of our mouths," Hitchcock said.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

