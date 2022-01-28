Columbus Comeback: Discoverer boys stun Norfolk in final minute, win in overtime

Toughness is an abstract concept. It can't be measured or quantified. Even more so, it's overused to explain the unexplainable.

But what the Columbus High boys had, if anything, on Thursday night against Norfolk was toughness.

Down by as much as 15 at one point in the second half, Columbus continued to hang around until a sequence late in the game when six points in a row and nine of 10 turned the game on its head.

After trailing for the first 31 minutes of the game, Columbus took its first lead with 51.5 seconds remaining. Norfolk answered back and tied the game but the momentum had clearly swung. A 52-52 tie after regulation turned into a 62-52 Columbus High win in overtime in what had to be one of the wildest and most satisfying wins of the last decade or more.

At least in the new building, it was probably the biggest moment ever. CHS hadn't yet beaten Norfolk since moving in during the spring of 2017.

But behind 18 points from Sam Kwapnioski, 17 from Ean Luebbe and the first four of overtime by Connor Martinez, Columbus won its third in a row over Norfolk, second in a row this season and created a memory this group will never forget.

"Usually, those talks are all too familiar from last year because we had a lot of tough games. This time, there was a little bit of urgency because we had belief from the get-go today that we could really go get something," Martinez said. "At halftime we were a little depressed then came out and never looked back; no rear view mirror."

Martinez had just six points but was thrust into more playing time due to foul trouble throughout the game, especially when Kwapnioski fouled out in overtime. He scored and drew a foul for the first points in the extra session then wound up on the other end of an Ean Luebbe one-handed touchdown pass from the defensive zone after a Luebbe steal.

Just moments after Martinez fired the gym up with an and-one, he had the CHS student section jumping out of the stands again. He caught Luebbe's pass in stride and converted for another layup and a four-point lead.

CHS finished off the win on free throws from Tadan Bel, Luebbe and Ashton LaPointe on the next four possessions. Norfolk was 0 for 5 in the extra frame, all from three-point range, and walked off the court as if the Panthers had seen a ghost.

They led by 15 a few minutes into the second half and were up 37-29 after the third quarter. Columbus cut it down to six three times in the fourth but didn't seem to have the magic for a final run until everything flipped in about 40 seconds.

It started with LaPointe grabbing an offensive rebound for a bucket that made the difference six again for the fourth time in the quarter. Back-to-back steals on the press in about 15 seconds of game time led to Kwapnioski layups that tied it.

Norfolk senior Colby James quieted the crowd temporarily when he drew a foul on the next possession but missed the first free throw. Luebbe then made a move in the lane and drew a foul while scoring for the first CHS lead of the game. He stuck the free throw but Norfolk senior Kamari Moore, who finished with 31 points, hit a tough jumper on the other end for the tie.

Kwapnioski missed a step-back three and Moore air balled a deep perimeter shot from the right wing as time expired.

Columbus turned it over on its first two overtime possessions on a bad pass and a charging call to Kwapnioski for his fifth foul. Martinez started the game-deciding 10-0 run when he dribbled to his right around a screen at the free throw line and scored on a fade away through contact at the block.

"We never doubted ourselves. We were always, 'We can do this, we've got this,' and it showed. We came out with a lot of heart," Kwapnioski said. " ... Fourth quarter came, we looked at the scoreboard and it was like, 'We've got a chance.'"

As entertaining as it might have been for those in attendance, it was not coach Jordan Hitchcock's ideal way to pick up the fifth win of the season. Columbus started down 12-0 and trailed 16-6 at the end of the first due in large part to what he characterized as failed execution.

The game plan called for certain strategies to combat ball screens for Moore, where players should be positioned on the weak side of the floor and how to defend post player Jack Borgmann on ball reversal. Columbus followed none of that early on. Moore had eight points and two threes in the first quarter while Borgmann scored 12 in the first half.

Columbus had it down to eight at the start of the second but Borgmann scored after a turnover, Moore made a floater and hit a three after another giveaway.

It was a 29-16 Norfolk lead at intermission. CHS came out in the third and did a much better job of following the game plan. Borgmann didn't score again the rest of the game. Moore continued to be a problem, but he became a one-man show.

Norfolk scored 23 points in the second half and Moore had all but three. When CHS charged back in mere moments it seemed as if Columbus was playing five-on-one. Moore's big night was both a blessing and a curse. He frustrated Columbus most of the game but then had no help late when Norfolk could have used another option.

Whether he put too much on his own shoulders or his teammates shrank in key moments, it something for Norfolk to decide. On the other bench, Hitchcock pointed to last season and how the seeds planted during a 1-20 season are starting to bear fruit.

He compared the win to the first of the year when a double overtime victory against Lincoln High included a buzzer-beating three-pointer in regulation and a steal and layup late in the first overtime.

"If we don't show up in practice like we did every day last year, if we don't show up in every game and compete, we don't win either of those two games. It just comes down to the core of who our guys are who are team is and who we want to be as a program," he said. "If we don't play hard when we're down 30 last year, we don't win these kind of games."

Columbus improved to 5-10 and traveled Friday night to face 10-6 and No. 10 Lincoln Pius X.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.