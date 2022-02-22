Columbus earns home district playoff despite 0-2 finish

Columbus High boys basketball will stay home for the first round of the district tournament when Omaha Northwest comes to town this Friday.

Despite finishing 0-2 over the weekend and on a season-low seven-game losing skid, CHS fell into the right spot in the wildcard standings and earned a home game against the last team in the standings.

Northwest finished 0-22 and is 31 out of 31 Class A teams. A four-win improvement from last year pushed Columbus up to 26 and gave the Discoverers the chance to host in the friendly confines.

Coach Jordan Hitchcock is hoping the shooting he saw from seniors Tadan Bell and Sam Kwapnioski this weekend carries over.

"Last year we had to play on the road in the first round. This year we get to host a district game; that shows the progress our players have made as a program," Hitchcock said. "Everyone's record is 0-0; survive and advance.

Columbus went to No. 7 Papillion-La Vista South on Friday and lost 71-46 after falling into an early hole. A poor third quarter back at home on Saturday turned into a 56-52 defeat to Millard West.

Seven CHS turnovers in the first quarter helped spark the Papio-South offense to 22 points. The Titans knocked down four three-pointers in the first and jumped out to a 10-point advantage.

Columbus took care of the ball better in the second quarter and outscored Papio-South 12-11, but 4 of 12 shooting in the third allowed the Titans to add on and go into the fourth up 48-33.

Bell started with eight points in the first and had 13 for the night. Sam Kwapnioski led Columbus with 14 and had 11 of those in the second half.

"It took us a little bit to get a feeling for the press," Hitchcock said. "That allowed them to separate early."

Bell had 14 on Saturday and started off with four three-pointers in the first half. Aston LaPointe, Ean Luebbe and Kwapnioski also added buckets in the first and CHS led Millard West 14-11.

Bell hit three of his first-half threes in the second and Columbus scored 17 points in the quarter. Millard West had four threes on the other end and cut the lead to 31-29 at halftime.

But in the third, Hitchcock said Columbus lacked movement and the offense got off track.

"We had great movement early. The ball was moving, players were moving, We were attacking in transition. This allowed us to get a rhythm and knock down some shots in the first half," Hitchcock said. "I felt like we were a little tentative in the second half and didn’t move well in the third quarter, which made us a little stagnant offensively."

Columbus had a chance because the defense limited Millard West to just two field goals and 10 points in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats helped out by going just 6 of 13 from the line in the final eight minutes, but the Discoverers had their own struggles at the line throughout the night. CHS went just 6 of 15.

"In the fourth we did a good job attacking their defense, but didn’t get rewarded because we missed some free throws," Hitchcock said.

Kwapnioski led Columbus for the second straight game and scored 20 points. He almost single-handedly brought CHS back from a 46-39 hole with three fourth-quarter threes and 11 of his 20 points.

Columbus and Northwest tip off on Friday at CHS at 6:30 p.m. The winner plays Omaha Westside on Monday. Lincoln East hosts Millard West on the other side of the bracket.

"Northwest has played a lot of teams close, Hitchcock said. "We'll have to play together and play hard for 32 minutes to win."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.