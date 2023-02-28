The Columbus High boys basketball team had its season come to a close Friday on a last second three as the Discoverers hosted the Huskies of Omaha Northwest for the District A-2 opening round.

Three-point shooting played a large role in the Huskies' 66-64 win over Columbus as Northwest made 12 shots from deep to the Discoverers' two.

"I'm proud of our guys, they have a heart the size of a lion," Columbus coach Jordan Hitchcock said.

Despite the large difference in three-point shooting Columbus and Northwest were neck and neck throughout.

The Huskies held an 18-15 lead over the Discoverers after the opening quarter. Northwest started the game by hitting two straight three-point shots with Columbus' Griffin Micek keeping the Discoverers in the game as he score eight of his team's 15 points.

Northwest also outscored Columbus 14-12 in the second quarter to take a 32-27 lead into halftime.

The Huskies opened the second half by converting a four-point play to take an early nine-point lead in the third. Columbus then would fight in the third to make it a one-point game heading into the fourth outscoring the Huskies 19-15 with Micek leading the charge with nine points.

"I felt like they outworked us coming out of halftime and we were almost down 10 and that was really the difference," Hitchcock said. "I honestly felt like they wanted it a little more than we did coming out of the half and then we called a timeout, challenged our guys and they battled."

As the Huskies lead 47-46 at the start of the fourth the two teams would trade blows the two teams had six lead changes in the first four minutes.

The two teams would continue to battle in the fourth with the Huskies taking a 63-59 lead off a three-point make with less than a minute to play. Luke Messersmith then cut the lead to one for Columbus after making a three with 24.1 seconds to play.

Columbus would then force a Northwest turnover giving Messersmith the chance to take the lead late in the game which he did capping off his personal 5-0 run against late against the Huskies.

"Even as a freshman last year on the freshman team he (Messersmith) hit like three game-winners," Hitchcock said. "So he's a guy when the lights are really bright, he's really good."

This run would not be enough for Columbus as the Discoverers' season came to an end off a three from Michael Hassenstab with less than two seconds remaining to give Northwest the 66-64 win.

Hassenstab finished the game with 30 points including finishing 9 for 13 (69%) from deep.

"He's a guy that we didn't execute the scouting report great on. He's a guy that shouldn't shoot a three, we should run him off the line," Hitchcock said. "To his credit, he shot six and seven feet behind the line and he was hitting them. Hats off to him he hit a lot of shots."

Micek led the Discoverers with 27 points in the loss as Messersmith added 13.

"He (Micek) played really gutsy, he wants to win so bad, he's a smart player and a great teammate," Hitchcock said. "He did all his damage in the paint."

Three more Discoverers finished five or more points with Tanner Esch scoring 11, Connor Martinez adding six and Jose Garcia contributing with five points.

Martinez was the lone senior to play Friday as Braeden Schefus did not. The two are the only seniors on the Discoverers roster with Friday marking the end of their Columbus basketball careers.

"You feel for a kid like Braeden Schefus who missed senior night because of illness than was still too sick to play tonight," Hitchcock said. "Definitely wish them the best, they both have invested so much time and effort into their own game and also the relationship with their teammates. Because of that, we know they'll be dearly missed."

The loss also caps off a difficult 5-18 season following a 6-18 2021-2022 season where the Discoverers ended the Huskies' season.

"We had to play well some games just to not get smoked by 40 against teams that are really athletic," Hitchcock said. "At the beginning of the season, I told these guys we'd be successful if we loved each other and loved the game, we're successful because these guys had a good experience. They compete show up every day and give it their all."