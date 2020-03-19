Columbus High Boys: Always just this close

In the third game of the season, Columbus led Alliance on the road by two late in the fourth and had a look at a 3-pointer that would have effectively ended the game. A miss then Bulldog free throws plus an offensive rebound turned the game to the hosts.
In late January, CHS was looking for its first five-game win streak in more than 15 years but failed to fire out of the gates and scored just five first-quarter points en route to a 14-point loss at Elkhorn.
Columbus had a lead on Class B top-ranked and unbeaten Hastings 10 days later midway through the final frame but couldn't put the Tigers away.
There are several other examples, but the theme should be clear at this point: the Discoverers had their chances in a 2019-20 season that finished with a mark of 11-12 and in a road district semifinal loss to Kearney.
Had any of those, or a multitude of other results, gone the other way, even just one, Columbus is likely hosting the first round of playoffs. Instead, a season that was, by all indications, a step in the right direction, ended with a dud when the Discoverers had maybe their worst shooting performance in the five-year tenure of head coach Jimmy Motz.
CHS lost at Kearney by 39 after just two first-quarter points and seven at the half.
If opportunity was a doorway, Columbus put itself on the threshold time and time again but never found a way to walk through.
"There's always those what-ifs. You go back and look at so many of those close games, it's a possession here, a possession there," Motz said. "You make a free throw here, get a stop there, there are just so many things you can pinpoint. We were always on the doorstep but could never bust through the door."
Eleven wins is a nine-win improvement from the year before and give Columbus three 10 or more win seasons since Motz took over in 2015.
Columbus hadn't won more than eight games in the previous 12 years before Motz arrived. His first group went 8-16 before a 12-10 season in Year 2.
The program has stabilized during the Motz era, but it still has yet to take that next step.
The Discoverers lost three straight to end the 2017 campaign and lost in the first round of districts. They again lost in the first round in 2018 before graduations and inexperience hit the team hard a year ago.
But 2020 might be the most maddening for all the chances that were missed.
Besides those already mentioned, there was a 14-point second-half lead over Crete that was squandered in a double-overtime loss, a seven-point advantage over Norris with three minutes remaining that fell by the wayside, an 11-point fourth-quarter hole Columbus overcame briefly before a loss to Lexington and 11 missed free throws and an inability to get crucial stops in a loss at Platteview.
"I think just the way it ended with the district game, it just kind of left a sour taste in our mouths," Motz said. "...We were right there on the doorstep enough times. We just weren't quite quick enough to grab the handle, keep the door open and bust through."
To be fair, Columbus was 2-18 the year prior with only one senior starter, a leading-scorer in his first year of varsity play and a freshman and sophomore in the starting lineup. That turned into a roster with two senior starters, two other sometimes senior starters, but also eight underclassmen.
Senior Landon Thompson, the only legitimate threat in the paint, played with a foot issue all season, junior Garrett Esch went through the season with a torn labrum and sophomore Ernest Hausmann went down with an injury in early January, came back briefly, but only appeared in 12 games.
Outside of the first month of the season, Columbus was never fully healthy. And with Thompson and Esch nursing lingering pain, the Discoverers were never 100 percent.
But they matched their win total from the year before in the fourth game on the schedule, won two of three during the GNAC Tournament and four of five at that point before limping to the finish line 3-7.
Three of those seven were one-possession games.
Learning to win is still a lesson Columbus is studying.
"You go back the last 20 seasons of Columbus basketball, there hasn't been a lot of seasons where we've had double-digit wins," Motz said. "I think we're still on the way of making that next step of learning how to win, knowing how to win and, what does it take to win? At times this year, we fought through some of those things."
Aurora is one example. Though it may not seem like much for a now Class A program to beat a solid Class B program, the Discoverers hadn't taken down the Huskies since Motz arrived.
CHS also won twice by more than 20 points and, at least in the road win at Gross, dealt with the adversity of giving up a late lead on a buzzer-beater and coming back with a big start to overtime.
Yet, that was still the exception to the rule.
"There were times we hoped it would happen instead of going out and doing it," Motz said. "It's a process. Kids have to do the extra things in summertime and the fall; challenging yourself in the gym and the weight room. All those things come in to play."
Thompson and senior point guard Blake Edzards provided the blueprint for how to train and develop a winning mindset. Thompson, though not always healthy, nonetheless set the single-season school record for steals. Edzards, the one constant start to finish, was on pace to set a free throw record and challenge for a spot in the state records. He finished with 150 foul shots and averaged over 16.4 points per game.
But again, it was more the way those two prepared and put themselves in position to be successful that Motz hopes teammates took to heart.
"Blake had a great year and had a great year numbers-wise. He was a kid who really worked at it in the offseason," Motz said. "People didn't see what he did behind closed doors. He went above and beyond, did extra things, and it shows.
..."Landon was a kid we challenged, and he responded. He played with a lot of energy and did a lot of nice things for us defensively."
Of course, the graduation of Edzards and Thompson leaves a void at the point and in the paint. Additionally, Columbus joins the Heartland Athletic Conference next year and will have an almost fully-loaded Class A schedule. First on the docket is state runner-up Millard North.
Players, who showed glimpses of potential, will have to develop consistency. The learning curve will likely be steeper; the opportunities fewer. Figuring out how to win will transition from Success 101 to masters-level instruction.
"Where do we go from here, I think, is the big question. How committed are the guys to challenging one another; because these guys have now been around two years, three years, which is kind of rare for a varsity team," Motz said. "Most of those guys are moving on at this point. These kids are going to be juniors and seniors that have played a lot of varsity and JV ball that have a lot of those reps and a lot of experience.
"That's a good start. Now, we've got to find guys who can fill some of those voids that we never really had this year, to step up and make something happen."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.