Columbus High Boys: Always just this close

But again, it was more the way those two prepared and put themselves in position to be successful that Motz hopes teammates took to heart.

"Blake had a great year and had a great year numbers-wise. He was a kid who really worked at it in the offseason," Motz said. "People didn't see what he did behind closed doors. He went above and beyond, did extra things, and it shows.

..."Landon was a kid we challenged, and he responded. He played with a lot of energy and did a lot of nice things for us defensively."

Of course, the graduation of Edzards and Thompson leaves a void at the point and in the paint. Additionally, Columbus joins the Heartland Athletic Conference next year and will have an almost fully-loaded Class A schedule. First on the docket is state runner-up Millard North.

Players, who showed glimpses of potential, will have to develop consistency. The learning curve will likely be steeper; the opportunities fewer. Figuring out how to win will transition from Success 101 to masters-level instruction.