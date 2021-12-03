Columbus High Boys Basketball: Discoverers not backing down

Nebraska was one of only two states in the country with three nationally rated boys basketball teams last season. That's the challenge Jordan Hitchcock and the Discoverers have in building the Columbus High boys basketball program. The current era is the best its ever been.

And the results showed that a year ago. Columbus won just one game while suffering losing streaks of 11 and nine before and after.

However, it wasn't as if CHS kicked the ball all over the court and constantly shot itself in the foot. The Discoverers were in most games through the first half when the talent of the opposite roster normally took over and pulled away.

In retrospect, it could have been a disaster. Although 1-20 sounds like a disaster, Hitchcock never got that sense from his group. There wasn't any complaining, infighting or negative attitudes to overcome. A slew of injures only added to the adversity, but Hitchcock said his guys maintained a level head - it was hard to tell if they were winning or losing.

Can that sort of attitude stretch into a second year when, again, the odds are stacked against Columbus making any meaningful progress? Well, that's what Hitchcock is interested to find out.

"I've been involved with teams that win most of their games, they lose a couple, and they stop trying. Last year, we took it in the mouth. We took some beatings and these guys never quit," Hitchcock said. "It depends on what your perspective is, and, as coaches, that's our job to teach perspective. You can only control what you can control. If our mindset is, I'm going to come in, I'm going to put forth effort, I'm going to be a good teammate and I'm going to grow, that's what we can control."

Columbus faced a schedule a year ago that included state champion Millard North, No. 8 Omaha Westside and No. 10 Lincoln Pius X. Overall, it was a slate that had 12 teams with winning records.

Things don't get much easier this fall. Columbus started the new season Thursday at No. 2 Westside, could play No. 4 Millard North on Saturday depending on Thursday's result, No. 3 Pius, No. 8 Lincoln Southwest, No. 9 Papillion-La Vista and No. 10 Grand Island. There's also six other games that finished with a winning record.

So all together, more than half of the schedule is either ranked or finished with 12 or more wins.

Knowing what that translated into is a big ask for a team to come back and potentially suffer through the same struggles again. Perspective is what Hitchcock said can make a break a group that has it's back up against the wall.

"I've been a part of talented teams that only wanted to grow to the point where they could just barely win games, and they never moved toward their potential," he said. "In some ways, if you can take the perspective off of, 'we just want to win, win win,' and more toward, 'I need to get better and I need to improve, and we need to do whatever it takes to do that,' over the long run you're going to get better.

"Don't get me wrong, we want to win. But we realize the thing that is going to move us toward winning is if we're maxing out who we are and what we're doing."

The guys that will make that move include seniors Tadan Bell, Ryan Eickhoff, Sam Kwapnioski, Ean Luebbe, Ashton LaPointe and Dennis Pelowski. Kwapnioski was the only member of the team to average in double figures though Luebbe at 9.8 and Bell at 8.4 were close.

Bell became a weapon from long distance, hitting 30 three-pointers on the season and converting at 42%. Eickhoff appeared in 13 games as a reserve player. Luebbe also played in 13 of the 21 but spent extended time on the sidelines due to injury.

LaPointe played in 15 games as a reserve and averaged just over a point and a rebound. Pelowski was mostly a junior varsity contributor.

Hitchcock has been pleased by the amount of time several of those seniors, and others, have spent on improvement. He singled out LaPointe's daily routine that, prior to the season, and to some extent, since preseason practice started, included trips to the YMCA in the morning and afternoon and vertical work each night. From sun up to sun down he was either working out or in class.

Junior Connor Martinez, Hithcock said, almost always beat him to the gym each day and was involved in everything related to the program from youth through junior high.

The seniors also mentioned Tanner Esch, Braeden Schaefus and Preston Hastreiter as potential breakout candidates.

"We learned a lot and learned a lot about each other. We know our roles better," Luebbe said. "The guys that put in the work are excelling."

But of course, there's a big difference between simply working hard and performing when the moment arrives. Through the summer and into early workouts, Hitchcock has witnessed a roster that's become better at playing instead of thinking and playing at the same time. The motion offense Columbus High runs allows for a freedom of decision-making. In year two, the decisions are faster and better.

"We're finally to that point where we're just playing and they're not second-guessing everything they're doing," Hithcock said. "... If we can stay in the moment, teams can't guard our motion offense. This summer, we'd get back cuts, we'd move the ball and we got great shots, and this year we'll have at least three guys on the floor that can shoot the rock all the time. If we can stay in the moment and worry about us, and get a little better situationally, we're going to be right there."

A major step would be scoring in the "kill zone," as Hitchcock calls it, across both blocks down in the interior. CHS was just 39% from the easiest spot to score last season.

Defensively, Hithcock said the keys are keeping the ball in front, not giving an inch in the paint and "hopefully we can rebound."

"Everybody has to do their job. Coach has been harping that it's just as important as offense," Luebbe said. "We've got a lot of guys that are working to improve. We need everybody to play defense to be successful."

And as much as Columbus can improve, the Discoverers also understand that there's no guarantee of success. They're also going to need a little bit of luck, better bounces and a healthier roster, start to finish. Maybe they've closed the gap to other players and other teams, but that may only mean a five-point loss instead of double-digits.

Regardless, the Discoverers want to find out.

"We want to swing for the fence and have satisfaction in swinging for the fence. The last thing we want is regret from not quite giving it your all. If we swing for the fence we can be proud of whatever happens," Hitchcock said. "If we do that and we stay healthy, I truly believe we can win seven to 10 games."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.