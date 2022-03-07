D-1: St. Pat's holds off Lourdes CC

Turnovers and hot shooting led Class D-1 No. 1 North Platte St. Pat’s to a big 16-point lead over No. 5 Lourdes CC in the third quarter.
But that's also how its opponent got back into the game.
The Irish lead was cut to two with under two minutes left, but North Platte St. Pat's held on for a 54-49 first-round win Monday at Lincoln North Star.
“(Lourdes CC) played like a team whose back was against the wall and they played with fantastic energy,” North Platte St. Pat’s coach William O’Malley said. “We were just fortunate to be able to make enough foul shots and get just enough stops to hang in there.”
There was no special message coming from the Knights' bench. It was just to keep grinding away and stick around all the way.
“I told them there is no reason for us to give up now,” Lourdes CC coach Trevor Krenk said. “It takes a lot of guts to stare down the No. 1 team in our class and say, ‘Hey, we aren’t going anywhere.’ It took a lot of spirit and guts for our boys to come back from the deficit.”
Beau Lee hit a three-pointer for Lourdes to make it a one-possession game for the Knights with 1:30 left. He scored eight of his team-high 17 in the fourth quarter to lead the comeback.
“That is what we expected,” Krenk said. “He has been one of our star players this whole season. I was waiting for a little streak to happen from Beau, and it came at just the right time."
North Platte St. Pat’s biggest lead was 36-20 in the middle of the third quarter. Brock Erickson scored eight in the frame to lead the team.
“We had a real offensive rhythm in a couple of stretches,” O’Malley said. “And then they really put the clamps on us there late and got out and started to overplay passing lanes. They really caused us some problems.”
The Irish, who have now won 21 straight games, advance to the semifinals for the third straight season to play Burwell on Wednesday.
Burwell 65, Elgin/PJ 58: Dillon Critel proved his status as one of the best guards in Class D-1 for the No. 4 Longhorns as they pulled out a close win over the No. 6 Wolfpack.
Critel had a stretch of eight straight points at the end of the third to give Burwell the cushion they needed to win. He finished with 15 points in the quarter and a game-high 35.
“In the first half, I missed some shots after I got open on some moves,” he said. “Just shot it a little more because they started going in. Once they start falling, it’s easy to keep shooting.”
Burwell is in the semis in back-to-back years with some unfinished business. The Longhorns lost to Howells-Dodge last season.
“These guys are hungry,” Burwell coach Adam Stolzer said. “They really want to do some things. … We have earned the right to be talked about and earned the right to be back in the semis.”
Dundy Co. Stratton 48, Mead 44: A road trip of over four hours wasn't going to stop Tigers fans from witnessing history.
No. 2 Dundy Co. Stratton (23-3) made it worthwhile by picking up the program's first-ever victory at the state boys basketball tournament.
Fittingly, it was Nolan Burrell that sealed his team's win with a pair of free throws in the closing seconds. Burrell helped the Tigers keep pace in the first half with a pair of three-pointers and led the team with 15 points.
Mead ends its season at 16-11.
Loomis 55, Riverside 34: The fifth time is the charm, right?
Loomis (23-4), playing in its fifth consecutive state tournament, earned its first semifinals berth during that span — and left little to chance.
Shay Swanson was relentless for the No. 3 Wolves, scoring 26 points despite missing nine free throws.
Swanson teamed up with three-point wizard Quinn Johnson (12 points) to shoulder the scoring load.
Riverside finishes the season 20-7.