Defensive switch sends 'Rocks over Vikes

ALBION - The confidence Scotus Central Catholic coach Tyler Swanson has in the younger members of his team has grown exponentially over the past month, mostly on the offensive end of the court.
A freshman, sophomores and inexperienced juniors have found roles in making the Shamrock offense more dynamic and more effective. Tuesday it was effectiveness on the other end of the court that played the deciding factor in a 48-40 subdistrict win over Lakeview.
Scotus switched to a 2-2-1 three-quarter court pressure defense and held Lakeview to just 15 combined points in the second and third quarters. Stops on turnovers on one end gave a group of youngsters and veterans all the chances they would need on the other.
Scotus turned a one-point lead midway through the second quarter into a 10-point halftime advantage with an 11-1 finish to the half. Lakeview only came as close as seven points the rest of the way.
"Our full court man and 2-2-1 is a way to get ourselves going, speed teams up a little bit, but really get ourselves into the flow of the game," Swanson said. "We get a few turnovers here and there, and it did some good things for us tonight, forcing them to take quick shots. They probably missed more of those than they made."
The two sides were tied 13-13 after the first quarter. Scotus found its range from deep and hit three times from the perimeter while Lakeview wiped away a six-point deficit in the final minutes.
Then came the defensive switch that had the Vikings searching for answers. That plus a fast start for SCC senior Josh Faust had Lakeview in trouble.
Scotus won the previous matchup between the two when Faust had a game-high 16 points and scored 14 of those in the first half. Tuesday he had a game-high, hit two 3s in the first quarter and had eight at the break.
After Scotus ended the half on a 10-1 run, Faust had eight more in the third quarter when the Shamrocks extended the lead to 41-28.
"Offensively, to start the game, we were really good. We took them out of their man-to-man," Lakeview coach Tyler Colvin said. "... When they switched to that zone we kind of held the ball a little too long. It took us a while to get into the spots we needed to attack it."
Scotus left the door open in the fourth with six turnovers and 1 of 7 shooting. But the Shamrocks also grabbed four offensive rebounds and force four giveaways from the the Vikings.
Faust hit two free throws when Lakeview cut it to eight, Vikng junior Eli Osten trimmed it to seven on a 3 but Jackson Heng answered with free throws. Down seven with less than a minute remaining, Lakeview got what it needed when Scotus missed two foul shots. But SCC junior Garrett Oakley tipped the second miss back out for another offensive board.
"We had a couple guys get hurt, and we had some guys step up into some big roles," Faust said. "Now, we're just a lot more balanced as a team and we have a lot more subs that can come and impact the game."
The major injury was to Oakley on Jan. 12. He missed the next seven games.
With him back, and underclassmen finding a comfort zone, the Shamrocks have a different look.
"They've come a long way," Faust said. "At the start of the season, I wasn't very confident playing with them. Now they don't miss a beat."
Scotus improved to 8-14 and earned a subdistrict title matchup with Boone Central back in Albion on Thursday. Boone Central walloped Madison 71-37 on the other side of the bracket. The Cardinals also defeated the Shamrocks 64-54 on Jan. 21.
Lakeview sees its season end with a 3-20 mark. Despite the rough go, the Vikings remain steadfast for next season. The team doesn't graduate any seniors and plans to use the bumps and bruises of 2021 in a positive manner.
Osten led Lakeview with 17 points.
"Our guys kept battling and we did give ourselves a chance. We just didn't capitalize on those stops (in the fourth quarter)," Colvin said. "... That's kind of been the story of the year is the story of the game - just one or two shots away from making a push after getting behind."
