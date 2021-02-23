Defensive switch sends 'Rocks over Vikes

ALBION - The confidence Scotus Central Catholic coach Tyler Swanson has in the younger members of his team has grown exponentially over the past month, mostly on the offensive end of the court.

A freshman, sophomores and inexperienced juniors have found roles in making the Shamrock offense more dynamic and more effective. Tuesday it was effectiveness on the other end of the court that played the deciding factor in a 48-40 subdistrict win over Lakeview.

Scotus switched to a 2-2-1 three-quarter court pressure defense and held Lakeview to just 15 combined points in the second and third quarters. Stops on turnovers on one end gave a group of youngsters and veterans all the chances they would need on the other.

Scotus turned a one-point lead midway through the second quarter into a 10-point halftime advantage with an 11-1 finish to the half. Lakeview only came as close as seven points the rest of the way.

"Our full court man and 2-2-1 is a way to get ourselves going, speed teams up a little bit, but really get ourselves into the flow of the game," Swanson said. "We get a few turnovers here and there, and it did some good things for us tonight, forcing them to take quick shots. They probably missed more of those than they made."