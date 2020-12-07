Discoverer hoops teams swept at Westside

Columbus High basketball teams came up short for the second night in a row and are still looking for the first win of the season after a 64-55 win No. 5 Omaha Westside over the boys and a 44-29 victory by No. 9 Westside over the girls.
Ernest Hausmann led the CHS boys with 18 points while the girls were paced by seven from Ellie Thompson.
#5 Westside 64, Columbus Boys 51: Perhaps still reeling from the pressure Millard North applied the night before, Columbus had trouble navigating Westside pressure in the first half and fell into a 17-point deficit that was too much to overcome.
Columbus scored just nine in the first and eight in the second before regrouping at halftime and taking a more aggressive approach on the offensive end. Sparked by 12 points apiece from both Ean Luebbe and Ernest Hausmann in the second half, CHS cut a deficit that had grown to over 20 points at the end of the third down to 13 by the end of the game.
It was too little, too late, but coach Jordan Hitchcock saw the first two games of the year as positive steps forward regardless of going 0-2.
"We just played two tough games, and what I wanted to see with Millard North was they stand there, get punched in the face and they don't blink; maintain their composure even though (Millard North) had been hyped so much," Hitchcock said. "What I wanted to see tonight is playing a closer game against a good opponent and fought no matter what happened.
"We've done that, so, honestly, I see this weekend as a success. But we lost two games; you can't be satisfied with that."
#9 Westside 44, Columbus Girls 29: The CHS girls committed 27 turnovers for the second straight night and suffered through too many empty possessions while dropping to 0-2.
That many giveaways led to 18 more shots for the Warriors. Columbus shot slightly better overall but had fewer opportunities because of the turnovers.
Addie Kudron, the Discoverers' top option on the perimeter, was unavailable after suffering a broken finger the night before.
Because of the 27 giveaway, Columbus only attempted 27 shots to 45 for Westside.
"Struggled with turnovers again tonight," coach Dave Licari said. "Again, a majority of our turnovers were in the half-court."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
