Discoverer hoops teams swept at Westside

Columbus High basketball teams came up short for the second night in a row and are still looking for the first win of the season after a 64-55 win No. 5 Omaha Westside over the boys and a 44-29 victory by No. 9 Westside over the girls.

Ernest Hausmann led the CHS boys with 18 points while the girls were paced by seven from Ellie Thompson.

#5 Westside 64, Columbus Boys 51: Perhaps still reeling from the pressure Millard North applied the night before, Columbus had trouble navigating Westside pressure in the first half and fell into a 17-point deficit that was too much to overcome.

Columbus scored just nine in the first and eight in the second before regrouping at halftime and taking a more aggressive approach on the offensive end. Sparked by 12 points apiece from both Ean Luebbe and Ernest Hausmann in the second half, CHS cut a deficit that had grown to over 20 points at the end of the third down to 13 by the end of the game.

It was too little, too late, but coach Jordan Hitchcock saw the first two games of the year as positive steps forward regardless of going 0-2.