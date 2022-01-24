Discoverers find an answer for Tigers

Columbus High boys basketball had an answer each time Hastings went on a run and showed poise late in putting away the Tigers for a 61-50 home win on Saturday night.

Responding to adversity and making winning plays late in games are two elements that have sometimes eluded the Discoverers this season. But thanks to a tough defense, contributions throughout the lineup and, at least for one night, improved perimeter shooting, CHS put together one of its most complete performances of the past few years.

Also encouraging was senior guard Tadan Bell. Bell was the team's secret weapon a year ago, establishing himself as a a three-point threat that could open up the rest of the floor. But the Coastal Carolina baseball recruit had yet to find a consistent stroke this season.

On Saturday he had 16 points, Columbus overcame losing the lead in the second and third quarters and three members of the roster reached double-digit scoring. The win snapped a five-game losing skid to Hastings.

"Our key that we had on our scouting report was poise - knowing that they're going to have runs, we're going to have runs, but if we have poise our valleys are shorter and we can get back to where we need to be," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "Those possessions at the end when we took care of the ball, moved it, made them over extend and got two layups - that's what poise looks like."

Bell found his touch early when he knocked down two first-quarter three-pointers and CHS had three makes from distance overall. Despite that, a 7-0 run by Hastings had the Tigers looking at a tie after the first eight minutes until Sam Kwapnioski scored on a driving floater.

In the second, Columbus fell behind by four late in the quarter when a Connor Martinez three and Ean Luebbe layup wrestled the lead back. Hastings responded with a three but so did Bell - his third of the night from the corner as the buzzer sounded. Columbus led 30-29 at the break.

CHS held the lead in the fourth but could only ever build it to three points. It was a 41-40 advantage to start the fourth when Kwapnioski and Bell scored on offensive rebounds. Bell's fourth three, a layup by Tanner Esch and another triple from Martinez started an 8-2 run that proved to be the decisive stretch.

Columbus was up eight when, as Hitchcock mentioned, long possessions and patience led to easy looks that put it out of reach for good. Ashton LaPointe and Bell burned Hastings from the back door on wide open layups. LaPointe then tipped away a dribble and went the other way for what could generously be called a slam dunk. Regardless of how it looked, they all count the same.

"It's been a big thing we've been working on all year, and it's been one of our main goals, when something doesn't go our way to come back and keep pushing because we've got the talent," Bell said. "If we can keep our heads in it, we can beat anyone."

Kwapnioski joined Bell in double figures with 15 points while LaPointe had 11. Luebbe and Martinez had six and Ryan Eickhoff scored five. It was the type of variety Hitchcock has been looking for.

"We have, usually, two guys scoring in double figures. For us to take the next step we need three, and then a fourth and a fifth guy that are four to eight points," Hitchcock said. "But what I was most proud of was our defensive intensity. We knew we weren't going to come out and knock their teeth out in the first quarter. It's a long game and we had to have poise."

Columbus improved to 4-10 and hosts 2-12 rival Norfolk on Thursday.

Grand Island 74, Columbus 51: Virginia commit Isaac Traudt took advantage of the free throw line and scored half of his 28 from the stripe on Friday while leading the Islanders over the Discoverers.

Columbus kept pace with Traudt and his Grand Island teammates through the first two quarters and trailed 30-27 at halftime. But CHS generated just six shots in the third quarter and only six points while Grand Island went 8 of 12 and turned its three-point lead into a 17-point cushion.

Traudt finished the night 14 of 14 from the line. Senior teammate Andy Poss scored 16 and was a perfect 6 of 6 shooting. Luebbe had 13, Martinez 11 and Kwapnioski 10 to lead Columbus.

"We had some turnovers and we got to the line and we missed some," Hitchcock said. "That's when they went on their run. The way the game was called, it would be hard for anyone to guard Isaac Traudt, and we're just a big body short of competing for four quarters against a player like that."

