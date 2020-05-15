Discoverers hire former Husker grad assistant for boys hoops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jordan Hitchcock has been selected by Columbus High as its newest boys basketball coach.

Hitchcock has most recently been the lead assistant at Lincoln Northeast and the junior varsity head coach. Prior to his two years with the Rockets, Hitchcock was at Lincoln Parkview Christian starting in 2016. He took the Patriots to the state tournament in 2017.

Hitchcock started his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Doc Sadler then Tim Miles at Nebraska.

“We had a quality candidate pool, and to have Coach Hitchcock emerge as our next head coach is a testament to the vision he has to continue to build our program,” Columbus Director of Athletics and Activities Tim Kwapnioski said. “Discoverer basketball has a rich tradition of success, and we have selected a coach that we are extremely excited about.”

Hitchcock will teach in the Social Science Department at CHS.

He takes over for Jimmy Motz after five years at the helm. Motz resigned to take the same job at Norris High School where he and his wife Mackenzie are closer to family.

The Telegram will have more on this story and a full interview with coach Hitchcock in the days ahead.

