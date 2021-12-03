Early giveaways mar Scotus boys opener

The Scotus Central Catholic boys had trouble finding the handle on the basketball early and fell in too deep of a hole to recover on Thursday at Hastings St. Ceciliar.

The Shamrocks scored just two points and gave up 17 over the first eight minutes, many of those due to turnovers, and were held to single digits in each of the first three quarters during a 46-28 loss to the Bluehawks.

Senior Garrett Oakley was the only Scotus player to reach double figures, he had nine.

"They came out with very high-pressure intense defense, and I don't know that I prepared the boys enough for that. They forced us into a lot of turnovers that led to easy buckets for them," coach Mike VunCannon said. "We gave up 17 points in the first quarter then played them pretty even from there on out, but we still committed too many turnovers. Big credit to them, they just flat out got after us and we didn't handle it very well."

A 17-2 lead after the first quarter became 27-11 at halftime and 36-18 after three. Jack Faust scored nine points but no other Shamrock had more than four.

Scotus will work on its ball control and return to the court on Tuesday at home when it hosts West Point GACC.

"We've just got to work to get better, handle those situations and move on," VunCannon said.

