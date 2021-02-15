Early scoring drought hurts Columbus boys

Columbus High junior Ean Luebbe scored the first hoop of the game Friday at Millard South. CHS then failed to create another field goal for the rest of the first quarter and faced an insurmountable deficit while on the way to a 67-25 loss.
Columbus managed just three points in the first quarter and trailed 24-3 when the buzzer sounded. The Discoverers failed to hit double digits in any period and produced their lowest total of the year and lowest since last year's 62-23 district loss to Kearney.
Fourteen steals plus 20 offensive rebounds by Millard South led to a 46% shooting percentage and 59% from inside the arc.
"It's been a long year for our guys with injuries, a two-week break in the middle and a tough schedule. Class A is a grind. Every game you're being tested to the bounds of your capabilities," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "After a while that just wears on you."
Tadan Bell finished with nine points while Sam Kwapnioski had six. Columbus' largest output of the night was just nine points in the fourth when Millard South had built a 58-16 advantage.
South sophomore Lance Rucker led his side with 24 points on 11 of 13 shooting, eight offensive rebounds and 13 boards total.
Columbus dropped to 1-17 with the loss and has just two games remaining - Thursday at No. 8 Millard West and home Friday against No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South.
Columbus is 29th in the wildcard standings and looks likely for a play-in game of sorts as one of five teams in a district that could include Millard North. As it stands currently, CHS would play Norfolk for a chance to play Millard North.
With two games remaining, though preparation for the postseason is underway, Hitchcock still has a long-term focus in hand coaching a roster with the majority of minutes filled by sophomores and juniors.
"We just want to continue to build good habits," he said. "Win, lose or tie, we just want to get better at what we do so we can approach the district game with a chance to win."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.