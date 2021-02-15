Early scoring drought hurts Columbus boys

Columbus High junior Ean Luebbe scored the first hoop of the game Friday at Millard South. CHS then failed to create another field goal for the rest of the first quarter and faced an insurmountable deficit while on the way to a 67-25 loss.

Columbus managed just three points in the first quarter and trailed 24-3 when the buzzer sounded. The Discoverers failed to hit double digits in any period and produced their lowest total of the year and lowest since last year's 62-23 district loss to Kearney.

Fourteen steals plus 20 offensive rebounds by Millard South led to a 46% shooting percentage and 59% from inside the arc.

"It's been a long year for our guys with injuries, a two-week break in the middle and a tough schedule. Class A is a grind. Every game you're being tested to the bounds of your capabilities," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "After a while that just wears on you."

Tadan Bell finished with nine points while Sam Kwapnioski had six. Columbus' largest output of the night was just nine points in the fourth when Millard South had built a 58-16 advantage.

South sophomore Lance Rucker led his side with 24 points on 11 of 13 shooting, eight offensive rebounds and 13 boards total.