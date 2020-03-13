Familiar foe awaits in Sacred Heart

Four months ago, Humphrey Saint Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart played in a state championship football game.

OK, well not really. Technically, it was a state semifinal game in Humphrey, one the Flyers won 24-16 following 24 straight points after trailing 8-0. But for all intents and purposes, the champion was crowned that night.

Saint Francis went on to punish Pleasanton 70-16. Sacred Heart may have done something similar to the overmatched Bulldogs.

It was the eighth time the playoff winner between the two played for a state championship.

But for as many times as the two have met in the state football playoffs, Saturday afternoon at 4:30 at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be just the second time the Flyers and the Irish have met in the state basketball playoffs.

Sacred Heart owns the lone win, a 65-58 final in the 1988 state championship game.

It's a matchup of the top two seeds on the D-2 state bracket. Sacred Heart earned the 2 seed following a 26-1 regular season. The Irish suffered their lone loss on Jan. 21 45-31 to Auburn, the reigning champ in C-1 that has yet to lose and will be looking for two state titles in a row Saturday in a matchup with Ogallala.