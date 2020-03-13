Familiar foe awaits in Sacred Heart

Four months ago, Humphrey Saint Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart played in a state championship football game.
OK, well not really. Technically, it was a state semifinal game in Humphrey, one the Flyers won 24-16 following 24 straight points after trailing 8-0. But for all intents and purposes, the champion was crowned that night.
Saint Francis went on to punish Pleasanton 70-16. Sacred Heart may have done something similar to the overmatched Bulldogs.
It was the eighth time the playoff winner between the two played for a state championship.
But for as many times as the two have met in the state football playoffs, Saturday afternoon at 4:30 at Pinnacle Bank Arena will be just the second time the Flyers and the Irish have met in the state basketball playoffs.
Sacred Heart owns the lone win, a 65-58 final in the 1988 state championship game.
It's a matchup of the top two seeds on the D-2 state bracket. Sacred Heart earned the 2 seed following a 26-1 regular season. The Irish suffered their lone loss on Jan. 21 45-31 to Auburn, the reigning champ in C-1 that has yet to lose and will be looking for two state titles in a row Saturday in a matchup with Ogallala.
Tyler Witt, a 6-3 senior, leads Sacred Heart at 15.5 points per game. He's the only member of the roster with a double-digit scoring average.
The Irish are scoring over 57 points per game while allowing just over 30. Sacred Heart hasn't allowed any opponent to score 50 or more points this season. The 45 it gave up to Auburn was a season high.
Sacred Heart defeated 7 seed Johnson-Brock 45-40 on Thursday and took down Lincoln Parkview Christian 63-41.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.