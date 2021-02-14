Faust, Heng hound Vikes in 'Rocks win

The old guy and the new guy had their moments as the guy for Scotus Central Catholic in its 66-39 win over rival Lakeview on Saturday afternoon.

The old guy, senior Josh Faust, scored 14 first-half points and had a game-high 16 as Scotus took a 33-21 lead into halftime. The new guy, freshman Jackson Heng, drained five second-half 3s late in the third and early in the fourth, giving the Shamrocks the final surge they would need to vanquish their old foe.

It's the third straight game in which Heng has hit five or more triples. Scotus is 2-1 in that stretch and has won three of it last four with a youthful lineup that has included Hengm sophomores Trenton Chielocha, Carter Filipi and Jack Faust and inexperienced juniors Chance Bailey and Nolan Fleming.

But at this point, coach Tyler Swanson said inexperience among freshmen, sophomores and even juniors is quickly fading away. Each of those players mentioned scored and figured into some part of Saturday's result.

Scotus and Lakeview may meet again in the subdistrict tournament, and it's increasingly looking like that will be the case based on the wildcard standings. But just in case it's not, perhaps Faust wanted to leave a final mark on the rivalry. For Heng, it seemed he announced himself as a thorn in the Vikings' side for the next few years.