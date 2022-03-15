Final Boys Basketball Ratings

Comments: It’s tough to know where to place Omaha Westside given the Warriors’ regular-season success but first-round state tournament exit. The two other Class A semifinalists, Creighton Prep and Gretna, both beat Westside within the last two months of the season. However, Westside is the only Class A team to defeat both Millard North and Bellevue West this season, so it ends up in third. Prep’s victory over Omaha Westside was its first of the season against any team in the state field, while Gretna’s six wins against state tournament qualifiers send it to fourth. Lincoln Northeast and Lincoln Southwest both deserve to be in the top 10 to end the year, but it’s Southwest’s close losses to Millard North, Gretna and Omaha Central that give the Silver Hawks the final spot.