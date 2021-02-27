Flyer boys crash the class on EPPJ

HUMPHREY - It was only a five point game but, other than maybe a few members of the Elgin Public/Pope John cheering section, no one really felt like the Humphrey Saint Francis boys were in any trouble Saturday in the district final. The Flyers showed why over the final four minutes of the first half, and especially in the third quarter.
St. Francis used six offensive rebounds in the second quarter when EPPJ had trimmed the lead down to 22-17 to reassert control then only allowed three points in the third. That doubled a 15-point halftime lead to 30. The Flyers finished with 16 offensive boards, forced 23 turnovers and won their third straight district title 81-42.
"We did a good in the second half. It was impressive," coach Eric Kessler said." I wish we would have done a little better in the second quarter, but the second half was how we want to play."
The second half was a 35-11 spread that included nine offensive rebounds and a defense that held EPPJ to 4 of 22 shooting. St. Francis scored the first eight points of the third and didn't give up anything until past the halfway point. The Flyers then closed with the final 10 points in the frame.
EPPJ doubled its second half output on one possession in the fourth thanks to a 3-point play, but Haustyn Forney hit back-to-back 3s and essentially ended it. Senior Jack Lubischer hit a free throw a few moments later then the backups came in and generated the final 10 points.
"Our second quarter was a little rough, but then we came out (after halftime) with a lot of defensive intensity, and our offense was solid," senior Justin Leifeld said. "Everyone was knocking down shots and being aggressive and getting to the rim and nailing our free throws, which matters."
Leifeld led four Flyer players who had 10 or more points. He had 16, Tanner Pfeifer added 14, Jaden Kosch had 13 and Forney 12.
St. Francis took control in the first quarter with an 11-2 start and eight points in a row. Jack Lubischer hit two free throws and scored in the paint, Jaden Kosch nailed a jumper, Pfeifer made a free throw and Kosch sank a 3.
Up 22-9 after the first eight minutes, St. Francis began to see its advantage dwindle starting with consecutive 3s by EPPJ and eight points in a row. The Flyers missed their first four shots, and kept missing, but started cleaning up the glass. They had six straight points converting offensive rebounds.
The Wolfpack continued to hang around until Austin Leifeld sank two 3s, Pfeifer hit a free throw and scored on a drive. It was a six-point game that became 19 on a 15-2 run.
When the Flyers only allowed 1 of 9 in the third, forced six giveaways and grabbed six offensive boards, it was over.
"I thought our rebounding was key. We were a little undersized, but Jack Lubischer did a nice job, Justin (Leifeld), Tanner (Pfeifer), Jaden Kosch gave us some good things," Kessler said. "When we were missing, we were getting second chance points."
Twenty second chance points to be exact.
St. Francis improved to 19-4 and has won 10 in a row since dropping the Goldenrod Conference Tournament title to Burwell on Jan. 23. The D-2 state tournament begins March 10 at Lincoln East. The Flyers appear locked into the 3 seed in Lincoln but won't know their opponent for a few days. Six of the eight D-2 district finals were held Saturday, the two others are on Monday.
"It's a lot more special (being a senior), especially being able to play on the home court," Leifeld said. "It's a different feeling playing here; very grateful we got a win in our last game here."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.