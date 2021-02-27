Flyer boys crash the class on EPPJ

HUMPHREY - It was only a five point game but, other than maybe a few members of the Elgin Public/Pope John cheering section, no one really felt like the Humphrey Saint Francis boys were in any trouble Saturday in the district final. The Flyers showed why over the final four minutes of the first half, and especially in the third quarter.

St. Francis used six offensive rebounds in the second quarter when EPPJ had trimmed the lead down to 22-17 to reassert control then only allowed three points in the third. That doubled a 15-point halftime lead to 30. The Flyers finished with 16 offensive boards, forced 23 turnovers and won their third straight district title 81-42.

"We did a good in the second half. It was impressive," coach Eric Kessler said." I wish we would have done a little better in the second quarter, but the second half was how we want to play."

The second half was a 35-11 spread that included nine offensive rebounds and a defense that held EPPJ to 4 of 22 shooting. St. Francis scored the first eight points of the third and didn't give up anything until past the halfway point. The Flyers then closed with the final 10 points in the frame.