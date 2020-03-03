Flyer boys head to state unbeaten

Humphrey St. Francis boys basketball will bring an unbeaten record to the state tournament next week following a 64-18 district final win over Giltner on Monday night in Stromsburg.
The Flyers improved to 25-0 with the victory while qualifying for their second straight state tournament and sixth in the last 10 seasons. They'll enter the tournament as the top seed and look to be slated for a 9 a.m. game at Lincoln Southeast next Thursday. The full state bracket will be released Wednesday once all of the district finals from Tuesday have been completed.
St. Francis earned its way to state as the top seed in the district round with a thorough drubbing of a team that, with just six wins, appeared to be greatly overmatched. It was more than just appearances. Giltner managed just one point in the first quarter and four in the second. St. Francis led 38-5 at that point.
With a perfect record through three months and several blowout wins, many around the program are likely assuming a deep postseason run. Yet, even in the midst of a throttling such as Monday night, coach Eric Kessler said returning to state is an accomplishment that should never be taken for granted.
"Any time you qualify for the state tournament, you know you have had a great year," Kessler said. "That is always the top goal of the season, and we are very excited to be going back to Lincoln."
Shots weren't falling early, but, as can be clearly seen from Giltner's point totals, the defense was ready to go from the tip-off. St. Francis scored just 10 in the first quarter, one of its lowest opening frames of the season, but then started to force turnovers and grab steals. That led into easy buckets and an avalanche of points that overwhelmed the Hornets.
"We had a little bit of a slow start offensively but played good defense throughout the game, and that was key," Kessler said. "We were able to get some steals and get in transition, and just kind of got going from there."
Justin Leifeld scored a game-high 16 points and was joined in double figures by 13 from Trevor Pfeifer. Leifeld also was tops in steals with three while Evan Foltz led the way with six rebounds. Eight total Flyers made the score sheet.
"I thought Justin played well," Kessler said. "He has had a great year for us and has really played well the last four or five games. He doesn't always get the attention but has been a key player for us this year."
To Kessler's point, Leifeld had 14 in the sub-district final win over Bloomfield, scored nine in the opening round over Wausa and chipped in six in the regular-season finale over Twin River.
St. Francis has had at least seven players record points in the last four games and has had 10 score in two of those games.
According to season records available over the past 15 years, 25-0 is the only unbeaten mark and the highest win total since the 2016 state title team won 26 games.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.