Flyer boys head to state unbeaten

Shots weren't falling early, but, as can be clearly seen from Giltner's point totals, the defense was ready to go from the tip-off. St. Francis scored just 10 in the first quarter, one of its lowest opening frames of the season, but then started to force turnovers and grab steals. That led into easy buckets and an avalanche of points that overwhelmed the Hornets.

"We had a little bit of a slow start offensively but played good defense throughout the game, and that was key," Kessler said. "We were able to get some steals and get in transition, and just kind of got going from there."

Justin Leifeld scored a game-high 16 points and was joined in double figures by 13 from Trevor Pfeifer. Leifeld also was tops in steals with three while Evan Foltz led the way with six rebounds. Eight total Flyers made the score sheet.

"I thought Justin played well," Kessler said. "He has had a great year for us and has really played well the last four or five games. He doesn't always get the attention but has been a key player for us this year."

To Kessler's point, Leifeld had 14 in the sub-district final win over Bloomfield, scored nine in the opening round over Wausa and chipped in six in the regular-season finale over Twin River.