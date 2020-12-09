Flyer boys start fast

Humphrey St. Francis anticipated a challenge in Tuesday's road game at Hartington-Newcastle. But if the Wildcats had designs on knocking off the No. 3 team in D-2, the Flyers put those ideas to bed right away.
St. Francis (3-0), like in its first two games, jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back. Hartington-Newcastle trailed by more than 20 points to start the fourth but closed the gap and made it appear closer than it was in a 71-58 final.
The Flyers led 26-8 after the first quarter and 26-20 at the break.
Junior Tanner Pfeifer continued to roll with 23 points and posted a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Pfeifer scored 23 in the season opener and had 26 on Saturday. St. Francis led Palmer 28-12 and Heartland Lutheran 23-6 after the first quarter in the previous two games.
"It was good to get off to a very good start. We knew how good Hartington was and we thought the start would be important as they were coming off a big win," coach Eric Kessler said. "We played very well defensively in the first half, which led to a lot of transition baskets."
Pfeifer was one of three Flyers in double digits. Joining him were Justin Leifeld with 16 points and four assists and Haustyn Forney scoring 11 and grabbing four boards. Pfeifer also had six steals.
Hartington-Newcastle was coming off a win over Class D-1 Osmond on Saturday.
"We have room to improve, as we did not play as well in the second half," Kessler said. "But it certainly was a good for win for us."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!