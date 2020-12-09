Flyer boys start fast

Humphrey St. Francis anticipated a challenge in Tuesday's road game at Hartington-Newcastle. But if the Wildcats had designs on knocking off the No. 3 team in D-2, the Flyers put those ideas to bed right away.

St. Francis (3-0), like in its first two games, jumped out to a big early lead and never looked back. Hartington-Newcastle trailed by more than 20 points to start the fourth but closed the gap and made it appear closer than it was in a 71-58 final.

The Flyers led 26-8 after the first quarter and 26-20 at the break.

Junior Tanner Pfeifer continued to roll with 23 points and posted a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Pfeifer scored 23 in the season opener and had 26 on Saturday. St. Francis led Palmer 28-12 and Heartland Lutheran 23-6 after the first quarter in the previous two games.

"It was good to get off to a very good start. We knew how good Hartington was and we thought the start would be important as they were coming off a big win," coach Eric Kessler said. "We played very well defensively in the first half, which led to a lot of transition baskets."