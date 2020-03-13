Flyers massacre Mullen for ticket to title game

LINCOLN - Humphrey Saint Francis used a familiar recipe in Friday's Class D-2 state semifinal. Now, the Flyers find themselves in a familiar position: playing for a title.
With energy, tenacity and a relentless defense, Saint Francis simply overwhelmed Mullen in a 74-35 victory at the Devaney Center. The Flyers forced 21 turnovers, cashed those in for 24 points and crashed the boards to the tune of 13 offensive rebounds and 13 second chance points.
Saint Francis scored 11 of the first 13 points of the game and were never seriously threatened in a contest that was essentially over at halftime with an 18-point separation.
Senior Trevor Pfeifer scored 16, younger brother Tanner Pfeifer had 11, but unlike Thursday when those two combined for 72 percent of the team's points, Friday there were 10 others with points.
Thanks to a bevy of giveaways by the Broncos, and the easy buckets that followed, Saint Francis shot 28 of 59 (47 percent) while holding Mullen to just 11 of 48 (23 percent).
Saint Francis will play Falls City Sacred Heart in the D-2 state championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Flyers and the Irish met in the state football semifinals in Humphrey - a 24-16 Saint Francis win.
"I'm just really proud of how we played," coach Eric Kessler said. "Our defense, that was tremendous. Our kids played so hard defensively."
A day after nine first-quarter turnovers had Saint Francis behind by nine in the early going, the Flyers had no such trouble in Friday's take off. Five different players scored in an 11-2 start before the game was five minutes old.
Mullen ended the opening salvo with an offensive putback, but Saint Francis scored six of the final eight points and took a 17-6 advantage into the quarter break. Three second-quarter 3-pointers, two by Justien Leifeld and one by Haustyn Forney, had the Flyers up 33-15 at the break.
"I thought we played super hard yesterday, we just didn't play very well," Kessler said. "Today we played really hard, got a few things to fall early and our seniors kind of set the tone early. Once they get going, start snowballing the right way, that was kind of the case today."
"Mullen's got a very good team. This was just our day."
Another Forney 3 midway through the third pushed it above 20 for the first time. The gap only grew from there.
When Trevor Pfeifer sank back-to-back 3s late in the third, the party was on. He hit from nearly the same spot on the right wing - the second moments after the first following yet another Mullen turnover. The senior and program-leader in career points had barely gathered himself on the second when he sent an off-balance, one-footer to the rim.
You have free articles remaining.
When it's your day, it's your day.
"The way we pressured shooters and the way we came out with energy and effort and rebounding everything, it really helped us, Pfeifer said. "It really helped push us over the edge today."
Mullen had a late seven-point lead on O'Neill Saint Mary's in Thursday's quarterfinal. St. Mary's had it down to two and two free throws with 2.5 seconds left in the game but missed both.
Friday the Broncos were held to their second-lowest total of the season and never had more than three made shots in any quarter.
"We just take every game as one at a time and play like every one is our last," senior Evan Foltz said, "because it can be at the state tournament."
Since starting down 14-9 after Thursdays' first quarter, Saint Francis has outscored the opposition 122-67.
"We got off to a tough start yesterday, and a lot of that had to do with Randolph. We made some jittery-type mistakes, and after that we kind of settled in," Kessler said. "The biggest thing, I love how hard we play. You can live with the results when you play that hard."
Up next is an opportunity for this senior group to leave as the only group to win a football and basketball championship in the same school year. The 2009 and 2015 groups came closest to achieving that same feet, winning football titles but losing the basketball championship.
"We put a lot of time in over the year. We've got a big senior class. That's a big part of it," Kessler said. "We've got guys that work for it for four years, and this is their last go around. You want to make sure you go out with all the cards on the table, and that's what this senior group has done in football and now [in basketball].
"It's been a great ride, and we've got one more tomorrow."
Saint Francis has seven state basketball titles in its history and now 14 trips to the title game.
Falls City Sacred Heart has nine state basketball title and a state championship just two years ago.
"To get the state title...it would be awesome. It would mean a lot more than any of the records I have at our school right now," Pfeifer said. "A football-basketball double doesn't happen it very much. So, if we could cap it off, it would be awesome."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.