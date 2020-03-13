Flyers massacre Mullen for ticket to title game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When it's your day, it's your day.

"The way we pressured shooters and the way we came out with energy and effort and rebounding everything, it really helped us, Pfeifer said. "It really helped push us over the edge today."

Mullen had a late seven-point lead on O'Neill Saint Mary's in Thursday's quarterfinal. St. Mary's had it down to two and two free throws with 2.5 seconds left in the game but missed both.

Friday the Broncos were held to their second-lowest total of the season and never had more than three made shots in any quarter.

"We just take every game as one at a time and play like every one is our last," senior Evan Foltz said, "because it can be at the state tournament."

Since starting down 14-9 after Thursdays' first quarter, Saint Francis has outscored the opposition 122-67.

"We got off to a tough start yesterday, and a lot of that had to do with Randolph. We made some jittery-type mistakes, and after that we kind of settled in," Kessler said. "The biggest thing, I love how hard we play. You can live with the results when you play that hard."