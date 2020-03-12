Flyers overcome shaky start, advance to Friday

The two teams combined for 54 giveaways and 39 points on those mistakes. Randolph had move turnovers, and three more points off turnovers, but began to settle for 3s in the fourth quarter and gave it away at the wrong time.

The Cardinals were 6 of 20 from long range for the game but 1 of 7 in the fourth quarter.

"Overall, their depth probably hurt us. The guys got tired," Randolph coach Mark Anderson said. "We are who we are. I'm really proud of the kids. We did a great job, made plays when we had to.

..."I knew they'd make runs at us. They can go about eight deep or nine, so I knew they'd probably make a run at us again. We just tried to regather at halftime. We could just never string enough shots [together] and shut them down."

Keaton Backhaus led Randolph with 19 and hit four 3-pointers. He kept the Cardinals in it in the third quarter with three makes from long distance, but, like his teammates, went cold in the fourth.

Justin Haselhorst had 13 and Jamison Svehla added eight. Svehla scored all eight in the first quarter and looked set for a big game but suffered through foul trouble before eventually fouling out late in the fourth.