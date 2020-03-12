Flyers overcome shaky start, advance to Friday

LINCOLN - The Humphrey Saint Francis boys overcame what coach Eric Kessler referred to as some "ding dong" moments early and eventually overwhelmed Randolph in a 57-46 D-2 state tournament quarterfinal played Thursday morning at Lincoln Southeast.
Senior Trevor Pfeifer had 20 points and 10 steals, younger brother Tanner scored a game-high 21 and the Flyers advanced to Friday's semifinal game between the winner of Mullen and O'Neill Saint Mary's at 2 p.m. at the Devaney Center.
The Cardinals, the eighth seed in the tournament and No. 10 in the final Lincoln Journal Star regular season ratings, gave the top-seeded and unbeaten Flyers all they could handle early on. Randolph forced Saint Francis into nine first-quarter giveaways and built a 14-9 lead through the first eight minutes.
The Pfeifers then teamed up for 10 straight points to end the first half and put Saint Francis ahead to stay. Flyer depth eventually overwhelmed The Cardinals in the second half.
Randolph cut the Saint Francis lead down to four twice in the second half but the Flyers had an answer each time.
"At the beginning, we were definitely playing way too fast," Trevor Pfeifer said. "We had 15 turnovers in the first half. We never, never do that. Tomorrow, we'll take better care of the ball and be more crisp from the start. Hopefully, we got all the jitters out."
Saint Francis gave it away five times in its first seven possessions and had three straight turnovers during on stretch in which Randolph scored eight straight and took a 14-5 lead. The Flyers finally began to settle down in the final minute of the first quarter and scored the final seven points.
The Flyers pulled to within 16-15 midway through the second but then gave up a 3-pointer and a free throw. Trailing by five, Saint Francis answered with 10 straight on two Trevor Pfeifer 3-pointers and two buckets by Tanner Pfeifer following steals.
Four more points by Tanner Pfeifer to start the third quarter stretched it to a 14-0 run.
Randolph cut the Saint Francis lead to four later in the third and again in the fourth but the Flyers kept the Cardinals at bay with five straight points in the third then an 11-0 run in the fourth that put the game away.
"You've got to give them credit. I thought they played well defensively, especially early," HSF coach Eric Kessler said. "We just couldn't put them away. We were able to maybe wear them out a little bit the last four, five minutes and get it done at the end."
The back breaker came following a Randolph three-point play at the start of the fourth. St. Francis saw its lead trimmed to 43-39 when Landon Kusch, Haustyn Forney and the Pfeifers combined for 11 in a row, seven of which came off Randolph turnovers.
The two teams combined for 54 giveaways and 39 points on those mistakes. Randolph had move turnovers, and three more points off turnovers, but began to settle for 3s in the fourth quarter and gave it away at the wrong time.
The Cardinals were 6 of 20 from long range for the game but 1 of 7 in the fourth quarter.
"Overall, their depth probably hurt us. The guys got tired," Randolph coach Mark Anderson said. "We are who we are. I'm really proud of the kids. We did a great job, made plays when we had to.
..."I knew they'd make runs at us. They can go about eight deep or nine, so I knew they'd probably make a run at us again. We just tried to regather at halftime. We could just never string enough shots [together] and shut them down."
Keaton Backhaus led Randolph with 19 and hit four 3-pointers. He kept the Cardinals in it in the third quarter with three makes from long distance, but, like his teammates, went cold in the fourth.
Justin Haselhorst had 13 and Jamison Svehla added eight. Svehla scored all eight in the first quarter and looked set for a big game but suffered through foul trouble before eventually fouling out late in the fourth.
"It's a credit to them. They're very good defensively. We knew what the were going to do, obviously, and thought we were well-prepared," Kessler said. "We came out with a lot of energy but maybe not as focused energy."
The game, limited to immediate family, administrators and support staff as part of the NSAA's response to a recommendation by the city and county, was still well-attended though clearly below average. The St. Francis cheering section was about twice as large as Randolph. Somewhere in the range of 150-200 people were in attendance.
"We knew it was going to be different, but I thought it was actually pretty good for the fans that were here," Kessler said. "It was a pretty good atmosphere. We kind of challenged our kids to make the atmosphere their own with our bench people, and those type of things, which I thought we were very good in that regard. Our fans were great, their fans were great, I thought it was a cool environment, something we'll remember for sure. I'm just happy we were able to play."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.