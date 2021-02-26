Flyers slay Pender in sub final

Humphrey Saint Francis boys basketball has found different ways to win games this year on their way to 16 victories. But the one they seem to favor, and the one that tends to bring the most success is with early defense.

That was the case again on Thursday in the subdistrict final when St. Francis took down Pender 71-45. The Flyers limited the Dragos to just three points in the first quarter and cruised to another district final.

St. Francis is looking for its third straight trip to state and a return to the championship game after falling short last year to Falls City Sacred Heart. The Flyers were unbeaten until the Irish ruined their hopes for a perfect season in both football and basketball.

St. Francis will face Elgin Public/Pope John on Saturday at home in the district final at 7 p.m.

But before then was unfinished business in the subdistrict tournament. St. Francis opened with a 71-23 win over Winside, also with a crushing defensive start, then gave Pender no hopes of an upset.

The Dragons found some offense in the second quarter, but a 21-3 deficit after the first eight minutes was far too steep a hill to climb. The Flyers led 41-20 at the half and extended it to 59-28 after three quarters.