Flyers turn it around in second half for state win

LINCOLN - Not much was going right for the Humphrey Saint Francis boys on Wednesday at the state tournament. The Flyers were 1 for 5 around in the rim in the early going, they couldn't hit a shot from deep, saw more than 10 others sent back in their face and weren't capitalizing on turnovers.

But as coach Eric Kessler and the boys said a few days earlier, finding a team identity midseason came down to outworking the opponent. This one had every element of that mindset.

Through the sheer weight of turnovers, 20 total, Saint Francis forced Wynot into enough mistakes, drew enough fouls and stuck with it for a 49-41 win in the first round of the Class D-2 state tournament.

The Flyers trailed 26-21 in the third quarter when before going on a 14-0 run into the fourth that swung the game in their favor.

After converting 12 first half giveaways into just five points, St. Francis scored nine points from eight Wynot turnovers after halftime. And, despite the Blue Devils racking up 11 blocks, the Flyers stayed aggressive, weren’t afraid of the paint and earned 25 trips to the line. Seventeen of those were created before Wynot had no other choice but to foul late in the game.