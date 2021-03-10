Flyers turn it around in second half for state win

LINCOLN - Not much was going right for the Humphrey Saint Francis boys on Wednesday at the state tournament. The Flyers were 1 for 5 around in the rim in the early going, they couldn't hit a shot from deep, saw more than 10 others sent back in their face and weren't capitalizing on turnovers.
But as coach Eric Kessler and the boys said a few days earlier, finding a team identity midseason came down to outworking the opponent. This one had every element of that mindset.
Through the sheer weight of turnovers, 20 total, Saint Francis forced Wynot into enough mistakes, drew enough fouls and stuck with it for a 49-41 win in the first round of the Class D-2 state tournament.
After converting 12 first half giveaways into just five points, St. Francis scored nine points from eight Wynot turnovers after halftime. And, despite the Blue Devils racking up 11 blocks, the Flyers stayed aggressive, weren’t afraid of the paint and earned 25 trips to the line. Seventeen of those were created before Wynot had no other choice but to foul late in the game.
"They kind of had it their way in the first half, and in the second half we just turned it into our game. It really went our way after that," junior Tanner Pfeifer said. "We've been here before. We knew it was kind of going to be like that in the first half. They were hitting their shots, so we just had to keep with it, and eventually it went our way."
The Flyers trailed 26-21 in the third quarter when before going on a 14-0 run into the fourth that swung the game in their favor. Saint Francis generated four of those from turnovers and six on offensive rebounds.
Pfeifer had eight of the 14 including a putback, steal and bucket then four free throws. Wynot’s five point lead early in the third was the largest separation of the game until St. Francis seemingly flipped a switch and took over.
“Things were not going right at all – 16 points in the first half, missing bunnies, them playing some good defense and blocking some shots,” coach Eric Kessler said. “I’m really proud of this group. We kind of stayed the course. We knew it was going to be very difficult.”
Saint Francis hit just six shots in the first half and went 0 for 6 from deep but found itself in a 10-10 tie after the first eight minutes. The Flyers took their first lead on a Haustyn Forney layup following a turnover the settled into a back-and-forth affair until right before halftime. Saint Francis shooters were just 2 of 11 in the second quarter but maintained pace thanks to seven forced turnovers from the defense.
Trailing 31-26 at the break, the deficit became seven on the first Wynot possession. Justin Leifeld answered with the only Flyer 3-pointer of the game, Wynot answered right back on a shot from distance, Pfeifer scored off of a steal then Wynot pounced on an offensive rebound. The Blue Devils led 26-21 at that point with about five minutes left in the quarter. They didn’t score again until more than two minutes had passed in the fourth.
“It was definitely frustrating, but we knew we had to keep it together,” Pfeifer said. “If we wanted to win, if we want to do anything, we’ve got to keep our minds right. That’s how we’re going to have to do it.”
Pfeifer had 18 points while Justin Leifeld joined him in double figures with 13 while playing mostly in foul trouble.
With the win St. Francis earns a rematch with Falls City Sacred Heart in Thursday's semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sacred Heart defeated Mullen 49-47. The two meet at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 11:15 a.m. Sacred Heart handed St. Francis its only loss last season in the title game.
"I've got a lot of respect for Sacred Heart," Pfeifer said. "We always meet up, and I'm ready to go."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.