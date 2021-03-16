For Weidner, 'yeah buts; For the Sjutses, one of their own

I'm not allowed to root, and for the most part, I've done a fairly good job perfecting my poker face when it comes to the athletes and coaches that make up the Telegram coverage area.

But you can bet that while I'll give nothing away while on the sidelines, there is an internal struggle to keep it all in when the people I've become familiar with reach the highest of highs or sink to the lowest of lows.

That was maybe never more true than when Allison Weidner and Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball completed the perfect season for the program's fourth state title.

Thankfully, at least from my perspective, I won't have to look back on Weidner's career and provide the 'Yeah but' assessment on a great player that never won a title. She deserved to climb up the ladder and cut down the net for more than just her greatness on the hardwood.

What people miss about Allison Weidner is the calm, cool way in which she’s gone about her business under what must have been the crushing mantle of expectation.

Since I first arrived at The Telegram, her abilities and potential were well known. She was already receiving interest from Nebraska and other Division I programs. That must have been hard in a small community where anonymity simply isn’t possible.