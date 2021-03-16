For Weidner, 'yeah buts; For the Sjutses, one of their own

I'm not allowed to root, and for the most part, I've done a fairly good job perfecting my poker face when it comes to the athletes and coaches that make up the Telegram coverage area.
But you can bet that while I'll give nothing away while on the sidelines, there is an internal struggle to keep it all in when the people I've become familiar with reach the highest of highs or sink to the lowest of lows.
That was maybe never more true than when Allison Weidner and Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball completed the perfect season for the program's fourth state title.
Thankfully, at least from my perspective, I won't have to look back on Weidner's career and provide the 'Yeah but' assessment on a great player that never won a title. She deserved to climb up the ladder and cut down the net for more than just her greatness on the hardwood.
What people miss about Allison Weidner is the calm, cool way in which she’s gone about her business under what must have been the crushing mantle of expectation.
Since I first arrived at The Telegram, her abilities and potential were well known. She was already receiving interest from Nebraska and other Division I programs. That must have been hard in a small community where anonymity simply isn’t possible.
When you become “The Chosen One," every move, every moment is judged and criticized. I’m sure there were some people she could never satisfy regardless of what she did right or wrong. Such is the burden unfairly placed upon young superstars in our envious culture.
Yet, she never gave the slightest hint of frustration nor any indication her notoriety was weighing her down. Whatever request I made for an interview or a photo or a video, she fulfilled with a smile and kind words of appreciation. And it was that way no matter who was asking.
Watching her finally win a state title was as rewarding as it gets in this line of work. While impartiality is a must for a sports writer, I couldn’t help but hold an inner hope that she would be rewarded, especially after watching her and her teammates experience crushing losses the previous two years.
I’m not around her every day. I don’t know what she’s like in class. I’m unaware of how she engages those around her. But I have to think for someone who navigated a life in the spotlight with such class, her life off the court included the same grace and decency.
As a player, she was relentless. No one had to tell her to get to work. Allison Weidner spent countless hours on her craft.
She took that same approach to her teammates. She was never too good to offer her time and patience to improving those around her. The Baumgart twins, and the promise she made to them to win a championship this year, are evidence of that.
Those mini mites would be overlooked on most teams because of their stature, or lack thereof. At St. Francis, they were starters who made a tremendous defensive impact thanks to their own dedication and a helping hand from Weidner.
You’d never know by how she plays just how much sweat has trickled down to her talent; most of the time it all looks so effortless. You could also never understand what she must have been going through.
Allison Weidner, with the exception of normal on-court reactions, held her emotions in check. As much as we may feel like we’ve gotten to know her over the past four years, we really don’t know her at all.
And that’s fine. I, for one, appreciate those in the public eye who can hide themselves away from our lens of observation. Close friends and family deserve to know the real Allison Weidner, not any of us.
These past three years have gone by so fast I hope that I didn’t take her for granted. And I hope if you had the chance, you watched her play.
Yes, she will be on a bigger stage for all of us, and more of us, to see. But for me, Allison Weidner will always be a Flyer. She’ll always be our superstar.
One for 'their class'
Jason and Jacob Sjuts were on the 2019 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family basketball team that captured the first state title since the programs combined. They were starters. Jacob had a team high 15 points in the championship win over Fremont Bergan. Jason scored just two but also contributed three rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Regardless, as freshmen on a group with three seniors and two other juniors, including an older brother, Jason and Jacob didn't feel much ownership to the accomplishment.
As starters again last year, older brother, Tyler, and starting point guard Bret Hanis were still on the roster. Again, Jason and Jacob usually deferred to that duo for leadership and when situations required vocal encouragement.
That all changed after the semifinal loss to Southern Valley a year ago. As HLHF went into limited summertime workouts then came together for the first practices in November, Jason and Jacob were the sole focus of the team.
As painful as it was to see hopes for a back-to-back fall short in the semis, the Sjutses were motivated by more than just payback as they assumed their roles as faces of the program.
"It definitely feels different ... You couldn't really call that team ours as freshmen. We were part of it, but a goal of mine, and I know of Jacob's and (Ethan Keller) was to get this group of guys to that state championship and let them experience that because it's a blast," Jason said after the semifinal win over St. Pat's. "It's definitely different."
He reiterated that point during the championship press conference. There was more drive to win a title for their class than any other factor.
The Sjutses are very much like Weidner in that regard. Although they haven't had the sort of widespread media attention like their crosstown neighbor, there tends to be an assumption that with twins at 6-foot-5 and Keller at 6-3, there's little else HLHF needs to have to be successful in Class D-1.
The state tournament proved that wrong when it took a spark from fellow junior Jett Spier in the semifinal win and a reverse layup by sophomore Sage Frauendorfer in the last minute of the championship game to put the Bulldogs back on the path to title number two.
That group has a chance to do it all again, and likely against Howells-Dodge again, since the Jaguars return all but senior Jacob Tomcak.
Now since the Sjutses have achieved a title for their group, next year might become about establishing themselves as the greatest in HLHF history. But you won't likely hear that from them.
Weidner and the Sjutses all understand that shared success will always provide more gratification than individual celebrity. Their wisdom in that regard is unique in our me-first culture. Those of us who get to interact with such kids shouldn't take that for granted.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.