Fourth quarter start sends Scotus boys over GACC

The Scotus Central Catholic boys won two games at home last season. The year before the Shamrocks also won just two games at the Dowd Activity Center. Three years ago they didn't win any.

The friendly confines have been anything but recently. It started to look that way again in Tuesday's home opener when West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic hit four three-pointers in the third quarter and stole the momentum away that Scotus had used to built a seven-point halftime lead.

With the game hanging in the balance at the start of the fourth the Shamrocks responded with the first 10 points of the frame and put together a 52-45 victory.

Senior center Garrett Oakley had 20 points and 10 rebounds, scoring 11 of those in the fourth quarter. He started the fourth with two and-1 plays and provided the spark the Shamrocks needed to even their record at 1-1.

"They switched to a 2-3 zone and I was kind of running the baseline. My teammates did a really good job of getting me the ball," Oakley said. "I got some offensive rebounds, and I was just being a little bit more aggressive, not really forcing anything, just taking what I got."

Scotus got it going in the fourth on Oakley's plays in the paint then went 11 of 16 from the line to seal it. It was a 25-18 game at halftime when Jackson Heng hit a three and Carter Filipi scored on back-to-back layups for a 7-0 run to close the second quarter.

GACC then came out and scored its first 12 points on three-pointers in the third. A 14-4 Bluejay start to the third had them up 32-29. It was a 35-34 GACC lead at the start of the final eight minutes.

In the final frame, the Scotus defense did a better job of talking, guarding the arc and didn't allow a GACC bucket until there was only 3:15 left in the game. By that point Scotus held a 44-35 advantage.

"Credit to the kids, they found a way to get it done," Scotus coach Mike VunCannon said. "The third quarter we stopped talking and our communication wasn't the best on the defensive end. ... In one of the dead ball timeouts in the third quarter I said, 'Listen, the game is going to be won or lost on the defensive end, bottom line.'"

Neither team was effective shooting the ball, but it was the Bluejays' inability to score inside that limited their chances. GACC was 17 of 44 shooting and nine of those makes came from long distance. Despite converting four times from out there in the third quarter, the visitors were just 4 of 15 from inside the arc after halftime.

Scotus, thanks in large part to Oakley, was much more successful from close range. The Shamrocks were 11 of 21 (52%) from inside 19 feet, 9 inches, and, when they weren't allowing three-point makes, were limiting the Bluejays to one-and-done.

SCC controlled the boards 34-22 and had 13 second-chance points to just three for GACC.

"They're a streaky shooting team. We knew that; we just had to stay solid on our defense and keep doing what we're doing," Oakley said. "We knew that if we kept a hand in their face and boxed out we'd have the game."

Oakley's work was, of course, crucial. After the middle of next week Scotus will have to go on without him. The Kansas State football recruit is having hip surgery so he's ready to go for summer training with the Wildcats. That leaves the Shamrocks much smaller and with fewer options inside. Senior Seth VunCannon is the next biggest option on the roster, but he's still recovering from an ankle injury.

"I just want to be the best teammate I can be, the best player I can be," Oakley said. "I'm kind of just taking it all in the last couple of games."

With or without Oakley, finding a way to win when the game was trending in the opposite direction is something both he and his coach believe will pay off big time for the rest of the group.

Carter Filipi had 11 points, and Jack Faust added 10. Scotus hosts Class C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic on Friday. The Crusaders are 2-0 and have won the last four in a row between the two teams.

"It doesn't get any easier. ... So this is awesome," VunCannon said. "(Going through some struggles and getting a win), that was fun. It was important for them. things didn't go our way and they still found a way. We still have to get better and be more physical with the basketball because we're small, but we competed and we fought."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

