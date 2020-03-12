Fullerton presents unique challenge

D-1 No. 1 (Lincoln Journal Star ranking) Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family basketball is preparing for a run at back-to-back state championships with the state tournament beginning on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (24-3) will face off against D-1 No. 6 Fullerton (19-5) in the first round with a tip-off time at 2 p.m. at Lincoln East.
The Warriors have their own set of challenges they bring to the table, the biggest of which is their ability to spread out the ball.
"Fullerton is kind of an interesting challenge, because most of the teams down there have a leading scorer," head coach Joe Hesse said. "They have a guy that, if you slow down you're going to be in good shape. We've watched a handful of their games and I don't know if you can tell who their best player is at any given time. They'll put five guys on the floor and play seven or eight. All of them have the green light to handle the ball, they all have the green light to drive, they all have the green light to shot the three."
The Warriors have two players that have scored over 300 points this season, two with over 200 points and a fifth with over 100 points.
Senior guard Jordan Maxfield leads the Warriors with 14.5 points per game.
On defense, Fullerton holds opponents to just 48 per contest.
Fullerton earned its way to Lincoln after winning the D1-6 sub-district tournament with victories over Central Valley and Heartland before beating West Holt in the D1-7 district final.
Given the challenges that Fullerton posses, Hesse doesn't want to look too far ahead in the tournament bracket.
"Last year, we took a look at a couple of the teams that we could play in the semifinals," he said. "This year we really haven't. I really think whoever, just our style of running zone, we don't need to talk a lot of man matchups or anything.
"We're going to run our stuff. We're going to run our zone on defense. It's been kind of the same deal all year. That's basically how we're going to approach that semifinal game no matter who it is. Really want to get by Fullerton first."
If HLHF wins on Thursday, it'll play at 10:45 a.m. at Devaney on Friday. A win in the semifinals would land the Bulldogs in the championship game which begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The other six teams in the tournament are No. 2 North Platte St. Patrick's (22-2), No. 9 Pleasanton (20-5), No. 4 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (23-5), No. 6 Paxton (21-3), No. 3 Osmond (24-1) and No. 5 Southern Valley (19-5).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com