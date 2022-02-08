Furious comeback comes just short for Lakeview boys

Perhaps a few more minutes or one more timeout and Lakeview finds a way late on Saturday at York. But a nine-point deficit at halftime that became 13 at the start of the fourth was ultimately too much to overcome in a 58-55 loss.

Lakeview led 12-11 after eight minutes but then gave up 21 points in the second quarter and ran into foul trouble in the third.

Stops in the fourth quarter gave the Vikings a chance, but Lakeview could never quite cut it to a one-possession game until the final horn.

"Our guys did a nice job of battling until the final buzzer against another quality opponent," coach Tyler Colvin said. "We have shown a lot of growth and improvement the last couple of weeks, we need to continue trending in that direction down the stretch."

Lakeview led by a point in the second quarter when the combination of missed shots and offensive rebounds by York allowed the Dukes to go on an extended run. The Vikings faced a 16-point hole at one point before cutting it to nine at halftime.

But then in the third foul trouble to some key players bogged down the offense. The defense made several stops in a row in the fourth and had the deficit down to four on a few occasions but no closer until a make in the final possession of the game.

Adam Van Cleave led the Vikings with 15 points and three assists. Eli Osten joined him in double figures with 12. Braxton Borer had 10.

Lakeview dropped to 6-14 but has won three of its last five and four of seven. The Vikings will look for payback Saturday when they host Scotus for the second-to-last game of the regular season.

"Really proud of our team and how we are competing for four quarters every time out," Colvin said. "That would've been a big win for us so it's tough not to come out on top, but I am really pleased with how the guys are practicing and approaching each contest."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.