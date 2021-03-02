GICC halts Titans momentum

A disastrous first quarter quickly put an end to Twin River's encouraging run through the postseason Monday when the Titans fell behind the Crusaders 29-9 in the first eight minutes and eventually suffered a 75-43 district final loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.

Making matters worse was as second quarter in which Twin River managed just two points. GICC hit 13 3-pointers for the game and had 10 in a first half in which it built a 52-18 difference at the half.

"They came out and just shot lights out," Twin River coach Tod Heier said. "Their shooters were on a roll from the beginning, and you combine that with a solid man to man defense they play with the 6-9 and 6-8 shot blockers in the lane and they were a very tough match up for us as they have been for everyone they've played this year."

Senior Russell Martinez and junior Marcus Lowry were especially deadly from long range. Martinez was 5 for 7 on the night while Lowry hit 3 of 5.

Martinez hit from beyond the arc three times in the first quarter while fellow senior Tanner Turek had three from distance as well. Martinez hit twice more in the second quarter as the Crusaders poured in five more before halftime.