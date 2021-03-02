GICC halts Titans momentum

A disastrous first quarter quickly put an end to Twin River's encouraging run through the postseason Monday when the Titans fell behind the Crusaders 29-9 in the first eight minutes and eventually suffered a 75-43 district final loss to Grand Island Central Catholic.
Making matters worse was as second quarter in which Twin River managed just two points. GICC hit 13 3-pointers for the game and had 10 in a first half in which it built a 52-18 difference at the half.
"They came out and just shot lights out," Twin River coach Tod Heier said. "Their shooters were on a roll from the beginning, and you combine that with a solid man to man defense they play with the 6-9 and 6-8 shot blockers in the lane and they were a very tough match up for us as they have been for everyone they've played this year."
Senior Russell Martinez and junior Marcus Lowry were especially deadly from long range. Martinez was 5 for 7 on the night while Lowry hit 3 of 5.
Martinez hit from beyond the arc three times in the first quarter while fellow senior Tanner Turek had three from distance as well. Martinez hit twice more in the second quarter as the Crusaders poured in five more before halftime.
"They shot the 3 extremely well," Heier said. "It didn't matter who was taking it for them or how closely they were guarded, it was going in; especially in the first half when they put the game away."
Wes Graham led Twin River with 10 points and was the only Titan in double figures. He had two makes from the perimeter, and Twin River had six overall, but that was nowhere near the pace set by GICC.
The loss gives the Titans an even 13-13 record to finish the season. Twin River had won back-to-back games and six of the last nine. The Titans were 7-10 before finishing the final month of the season with a surge to the district final.
"It's always tough when you come to the realization that the season is over. Very proud of our guys and how they improved during the season and how they were playing their best basketball at the end of the year," Heier said. "This senior group is a special group of great kids who will be successful in life beyond basketball. I can't wait to see them become successful, contributing members of the communities they become a part of in their post-basketball careers.
"We always tell them, 'There's two things you can control every day: your attitude and your effort. Choose positive.' This group has done this every day."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.