Graham hot from deep in boys all-star game

The 3-point shot has revolutionized the game over the past decade. That was on full display during Thursday's All-Star boys basketball game at Central Community College-Columbus.

Twin River's Weston Graham knocked down seven 3s for the Green Team and finished with 21 points. He also competed in the 3-point contest, losing to Scotus Central Catholic's Josh Faust in the final.

Graham enjoyed playing in the game and getting to compete with players he opposed at Twin River.

"I know a lot of the guys, playing them and playing with them in different activities growing up," Graham said. "It was a good, fun time."

The Silver team earned the win over the Green Team 97-85. Boone Central's Ryan Kramer and Twin River's Ross Hebda scored 14 points for Silver and Green, respectively.

On the Green Team, Humphrey St. Francis' Haustyn Forney knocked down three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. He got to play one more time with his Humphrey teammate Justin Leifeld.

Twin River's Chase Buhl added five points for Silver with Faust and Scotus' Kaden Young scoring three points each.

Green led 18-17 after the first quarter, but Silver's offense exploded i the second for 37 and led 54-44 at halftime.