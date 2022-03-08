Growing Up: Osceola overcomes poor play, advances to D2 semis

LINCOLN - Osceola boys basketball coach Jason Zelasney has tried his best to avoid certain conversations this year.

Not that Zelasney is Mr. Sentimental and tries to provide perspective for every moment of the season, but there comes a time when teams have to learn to stay in the moment.

That was difficult to do a year ago when the Bulldogs ended a 33-year state tournament drought. Everyone wanted to jump on board and be a part of history. It was a lot of fun until O'Neill St. Mary's sent Osceola home from the first round of the state tournament and ended the ride before it ever got started.

A year later, Zelasney has tried to steer the conversation away, or change the subject, when history begins to creep into the discussion. Making it to Lincoln is certainly an achievement, but a step in maturity had to be made if the Bulldogs were ever going to extend their stay.

That step might have taken place Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast when Osceola overcame one of its toughest performances of the year and survived 52-48 over Wynot.

The Bulldogs fell behind by as much as 11 in the first half before sophomore Kale Gustafson and the defense seized control in the fourth quarter. Gustafson scored a game-high 22, went 8 for 10 at the line and the defense allowed just two points in the final eight minutes.

"I think there were moments in the third and fourth quarter when us getting stops were growing moments," Zelasney said. " ... It's not how you win sometimes, it's what you learn from your wins and you continue to keep going."

Osceola survived and advanced by outscoring Wynot 11-2 in the final eight minutes. It was a 46-41 deficit to start the quarter that junior Isaiah Zelasney tied up on layup and a three-pointer in the early stages.

Wynot answered on a hook shot from sophomore Chase Schroeder but went 1 for 6 overall in the fourth. Gustafson tied it on a drive to the basket then Osceola finished it at the free throw line, barely - the Bulldogs were 4 for 13 on foul shots in the final minutes.

Gustafson made up for some of those misses with offensive rebounds. He grabbed one after senior Wyatt Urban went 0 for 2 then stepped to the line and hit both foul shots with two minutes remaining. Those makes gave Osceola the lead for good. Urban and Gustafson each made another free throw while Wynot was 0 for 4 from three-point range and committed four fourth-quarter giveaways.

"We knew if we turned things around a little bit we could come out on top," Gustafson said. "It's not going to be a perfect game, but (winning) is what matters down by here; you win by one point it's a win."

Wynot jumped out to a 19-12 lead in the first quarter when Osceola turned it over six times, the Blue Devils took advantage with five points on those giveaways and also drained three three-pointers.

Wynot's Carson Wieseler hit the Blue Devils' fifth three of the first half with just over two minutes to go before halftime and forced Osceola into a timeout. The Bulldogs took that opportunity to catch their breath and come out with the most crucial stretch of the game. Gustafson scored twice in the paint and Carter Girard drew a foul on a rebound in the final second then went to the other end and hit two free throws. Six straight points took the 11-point hole down to 33-28 at the break.

Gerard then scored on the inside to start the second half and Zelasney sank a thee for the tie. Wynot regained control on an 8-2 close to the period but the Blue Devils were never in the same rhythm after halftime.

"We just let them do what they wanted to do. I was really proud of the boys for battling through that, because that first half I was thinking, 'We've got to figure out a way to weather the storm right now,'" coach Zelasney said. "I think we came out tight, and credit to Wynot, they were ready to play from the get-go and they were ready to come after us. Our experience, I thought, would come through. I guess it waited a half to show up."

Not much about strategy or adjustment was discussed at halftime. Osceola made a game plan not to allow transition buckets then fed into the fastbreak with turnovers. Coach Zelasney tried to remind the group what they had worked on in practice the week prior and what the keys were for the game. Mostly, the Bulldogs simply started playing better.

"Settling down and not turning the ball over; we were fumbling that ball everywhere," Gustafson said. "Not much adjustment, just focusing on ourselves and doing things better, the way we know how to do it."

The performance reminded Zelasney of two years ago when he was an assistant at Grand Island Central Catholic. The Crusaders were the top seed in Class C-1 that year but struggled mightily in the first round against Palmyra.

GICC eventually figured it out and snuck into the semifinals with a 41-38 win. That started what is now a three-year run that includes the 2020 runner-up trophy, 2021 state championship and a return to the semifinals on Wednesday against Amherst.

Zelasney is hoping Osceola made a similar step Tuesday. Up next is the same St. Mary's team that eliminated the Bulldogs last season.

The Cardinals and the Bulldogs meet Thursday at the Devaney Center at 6 p.m. The other half of the bracket was decided Tuesday night. The winner of Falls City Sacred Heart and Mullen plays the winner between Hyannis and Lincoln Parkview Christian on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. following St. Mary's and Osceola.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.