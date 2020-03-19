You are the owner of this article.
High Plains Boys: Storm forced to grow without star
High Plains Boys: Storm forced to grow without star

High Plains boys basketball took its lumps in the 2019 season, winning just five games. The Storm started 0-5 before back-to-back wins but then continued to struggle with inconsistency.

Perhaps some momentum was built late in the year with two more straight wins, but it was quickly snuffed out in a 30-point loss to Giltner in the subdistrict round.

The bright spot was Keaton Van Housen. The junior scored over 18 points per game, 11 times scored more than 20 and posted a career-high 33 in a victory over Dorchester.

But following a football injury during an Osceola/High Plains football season that went all the way to a state championship in late Novemeber, Van Housen missed the first three games of this season then needed time to round into basketball form.

It was a difficult but necessary lesson to learn for the Storm about not putting all their eggs in the same basket.

"We had to look to others to provide points and defensive stops. All season the kids were asked to step up into roles," coach Aaron Rhode said. "I feel like this group was willing to try anything I asked them to do."

Van Housen eventually returned but, dealing with the lingering effects, only scored 20 or more once. Tanner Wood who averaged nearly nine points per game as a sophomore, matched that figure as a junior.

The big development was the emergence of Lane Urkoski.

"Lane stepped into a starting role this season and made huge gains from his freshmen season," Rhode said. "With two years left, I think he will be one of our top players and will be asked to carry a bigger role each season."

But of course, if High Plains learned anything from a tough year, it was that no matter how good Wood or Urkoski can be, success will require a full team effort. With eight other underclassmen on the roster beside Urkoski, there seems to be the personnel necessary for improvement, if that personnel so chooses.

"We relied on underclassmen all season," Rhode said. "I think with what we did, we reached a potential we were capable of."

High Plains Storm
