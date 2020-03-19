High Plains Boys: Storm forced to grow without star

High Plains boys basketball took its lumps in the 2019 season, winning just five games. The Storm started 0-5 before back-to-back wins but then continued to struggle with inconsistency.

Perhaps some momentum was built late in the year with two more straight wins, but it was quickly snuffed out in a 30-point loss to Giltner in the subdistrict round.

The bright spot was Keaton Van Housen. The junior scored over 18 points per game, 11 times scored more than 20 and posted a career-high 33 in a victory over Dorchester.

But following a football injury during an Osceola/High Plains football season that went all the way to a state championship in late Novemeber, Van Housen missed the first three games of this season then needed time to round into basketball form.

It was a difficult but necessary lesson to learn for the Storm about not putting all their eggs in the same basket.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"We had to look to others to provide points and defensive stops. All season the kids were asked to step up into roles," coach Aaron Rhode said. "I feel like this group was willing to try anything I asked them to do."