The head coach for the Columbus High Discoverers boys basketball team Jordan Hitchcock stepped down after three seasons Wednesday.

Hitchcock finishes his Columbus coaching career with a record of 12-56 and plans to focus his time on his family and his club basketball organization, Skilled Hoops, which he founded in 2018 in Lincoln.

"I want to wear two hats, I want to have a full-time job that I'm pouring everything into and I want to be able to do family stuff too," Hitchcock said. "The situation I was in doing Skilled Hoops, teaching eight hours a day and being a head coach on top of that."

Hitchcock also teaches in the business department teaching career seminar at Columbus High School, which he will also step down at the end of the school year.

The decision to make the move has weighed on Hitchcock as one of the toughest decisions he's had to make.

"It's been something I've been thinking about, mulling over and figuring out what's best for my family and what I want to pursue moving forward," Hitchcock said. "This is by far the toughest professional decision I've ever made. We got a lot of kids that have invested a lot of time into what we're doing, (have) sacrificed a lot fun to spend time with and walk through these challenges together."

The players first found out about Hitchcock's decision on Wednesday.

"I didn't want anything to take away from their season," Hitchcock said. "The basketball season is hard and long enough that they don't need to be thinking about other things besides their academics and own stuff. There were some tears in the room, by me, by them, every one. I think they understand where I'm coming from and why I made the decision I made, I hope they understand that the best for them is in front of them."

Hitchcock has high hopes for the state of Columbus basketball moving forward.

"This program is bigger than me, if you have a five-gallon bucket of water and put your hand into it and take your hand out everything fills in," Hitchcock said. "(Dave) Hiebner and (Tim) Kwap (Kwapnioski) are going to find somebody that will look at the program and say 'they did this well but this could have been better and this is the plan to fix that.' So we just want to leave it better than we found it and I believe we've done that with the help of our coaching staff and players."

The organization Hitchcock will be putting his time into has an emphasis on helping local children to learn and improve in the game of basketball. Hitchcock hopes that this will also help the Columbus program by helping the youth improve their skills. As of now, players as young as third grade can join but he hopes to expand to first grade.

"The basketball program's in a decent spot, they need another stakeholder that's promoting basketball other than the high school coach. It's too much for one person and I hope that I can help," Hitchcock said. "I'm excited about the role I can continue to play, helping players get better and improve basketball in Columbus and give the kids in the community a fight chance compared to what the kids in Lincoln and Omaha that we compete against night in and night out have. The end goal is to help Columbus basketball."