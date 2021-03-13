HLHF: A dynasty is born

LINCOLN - Those watching at home probably thought they were in trouble. Bulldog fans in attendance knew otherwise.
Down 10 at the start of the fourth and by as much as 13 late in the first half, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family created another dramatic victory at the state tournament when it defeated Howells-Dodge 52-47 in overtime Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Class D-1 state championship.
HLHF trailed Southern Valley with just over a minute remaining in Wednesday's first round and found a way to win. Thursday in the semifinals, nothing went right in the first half against North Platte Saint Pat's and HLHF trudged to the locker room full of frustration and disgust.
But neither of those compared to Saturday when the Bulldogs played from behind for more than 27 minutes of game time and needed a reverse layup from bench player Sage Frauendorfer in the final minute to force overtime.
Once there, junior Jacob Sjuts scored nine of his game-high 24 points and announced the newest dynasty in Nebraska high school basketball. The win means a second championship in three years for the program and fourth between Humphrey and Lindsay Holy Family.
Those two programs each won just one championship separately. Together there are now two trophies in the case and a roster that returns every starter looking to make it three.
None were as hard fought as Saturday when HLFH once again made its fans agonize through a game that looked bleak at times and completely shrouded in darkness in others. But while Bulldog fans would prefer a more comfortable journey to the top, stepping back into the light makes it all worth it.
"With this group, all it takes is a couple big plays and then it kind of snowballs, and there comes the momentum, and the effort picks up. They just made a lot of really good plays," coach Joe Hesse said.
"I don't know if it's state tournament experience, but this year, that situation we were just in, we were probably in three times this season."
The big plays down the stretch are almost too much to mention. Those that will likely always live on in HLHF lore include an 8-0 run to tie it in the fourth, Frauendorfer's bucket and Sjuts' domination in overtime.
HLHF came into the fourth down 38-28 and trimmed it to six on baskets by Jason Sjuts and Ethan Keller but was back in an eight-point hole when it failed to capitalize on a Howells-Dodge giveaway.
The tide began to turn when Jacob scored at the front of the rim and drew a foul. After he completed the three-point play, Jason hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, and suddenly it was a two-point game. Jacob grabbed an offensive board, one of his 20 rebounds, on the next trip down and put it back in for the tie.
Blake Sindelar sent Howells-Dodge back in front on a steal and layup, and the Jaguars got a stop on defense. But when Jacob Tomcak missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with under a minute remaining, Frauendorfer came up with his heroics.
"I saw the baseline was open and pretty much said, "Go for it,'" Frauendorfer said. "I like my reverse layups. I knew I better go with it while I'm there."
Sindelar lost it at half court with just over a second to play then Jacob came up short on a lob from the sideline for the win at the buzzer, forcing overtime with a 42-42 tie.
No matter, Sjuts took advantage in the extra frame, scoring the first four points and the last five following a Keller free throw. Sindelar scored all five for Howells-Dodge. The teams traded points until the Jaguars turned it over with 1:05 to go then missed their final four shots.
Sjuts scored the game-winning points on two free throws with 1:21 remaining. He grabbed two Howells-Dodge misses and went 3 for 4 from the line in the final minute to seal it.
"It was definitely frustrating. There were definitely some frustrated faces in the locker room. But that's happened a couple of times this year," Sjuts said. "I know the guys around me are going to keep battling to the end."
It required a battle when Howells-Dodge set the tone early on the glass and kept hitting big shots when the moment required.
The Jaguars earned seven offensive boards in the first quarter, scored six points on those chances and led 13-9. Lance Brester hit a 3, Sindelar scored after a turnover, RJ Bayer completed a three-point play and Brester went 1 for 2 at the line with 1:32 left in the half for a 9-0 run and a 24-11 lead. The Sjutses combined for the final four points of the quarter and HLHF went into the break trailing 24-15.
The Bulldogs had the separation down to seven late in the third quarter until Jaguar junior Garrett Nelson hit a 3. The game went into the fourth with Howells-Dodge up 38-28. HLHF allowed just two points in the final eight minutes.
"Give those guys credit, they were down. They've had other games like that this year where they were down in the fourth quarter and they just keep sawing away," Howells-Dodge coach Kevin Janata said. "It just kind of looked like we were playing not to lose and they were playing to win."
Chances are, it won't be the last time Janata and the Jaguars see the Bulldogs in Lincoln. HLHF graduates one senior that was deep in the rotation. Howells-Dodge will see Tomcak and his 6.2 points depart.
The Sjutses, with Ethan Keller and the rest of the Bulldog lineup, will be back seeking a third title in four years. Sindelar, who finished with 79 points in the tournament, plus Brester, Nelson, Bayer and the rest of the Jaguar roster will seek a return to Pinnacle and a more proper end to the journey.
"They're all great kids. I told them, 'Let's do this again next year, because it was a blast,'" Jacob Sjuts said. "I felt terrible for them. They all work really hard. We're all great friends."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.