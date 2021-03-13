HLHF: A dynasty is born

None were as hard fought as Saturday when HLFH once again made its fans agonize through a game that looked bleak at times and completely shrouded in darkness in others. But while Bulldog fans would prefer a more comfortable journey to the top, stepping back into the light makes it all worth it.

"With this group, all it takes is a couple big plays and then it kind of snowballs, and there comes the momentum, and the effort picks up. They just made a lot of really good plays," coach Joe Hesse said.

"I don't know if it's state tournament experience, but this year, that situation we were just in, we were probably in three times this season."

The big plays down the stretch are almost too much to mention. Those that will likely always live on in HLHF lore include an 8-0 run to tie it in the fourth, Frauendorfer's bucket and Sjuts' domination in overtime.

HLHF came into the fourth down 38-28 and trimmed it to six on baskets by Jason Sjuts and Ethan Keller but was back in an eight-point hole when it failed to capitalize on a Howells-Dodge giveaway.