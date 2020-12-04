HLHF boys await emergence of supporting cast

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball is seeking a third straight trip to the state tournament in need of role players to find their groove.
In the championship season of 2019 and the run to the semifinals a year ago, the Bulldogs have taken the court with certainty at point guard and three of the five other starting spots.
That figure is down to just two for this winter after the graduation of six seniors including Bret Hanis and Tyler Sjuts. The two that remain, Jacob and Jason Sjuts, are all-state players among the best in Nebraska. HLHF can ride that duo to another year of success. But it seems the ultimate goal of returning to Lincoln and playing on Saturday hinges on the supporting cast producing regular contributions rather than occasional highlights.
"Jacob and Jason are tougher than nails. They're as good of a pair as anybody else has. I think we have a top seven that's pretty decent," coach Joe Hesse said.
HLHF won a state title two years ago with a mostly seven-man rotation that included three seniors. When those three moved on to the next stage in life there was little drop-off. Hanis and the Sjutses were four of the five starters that carried over to the next season. The Bulldogs had nearly 10 players that appeared in 20 or more games, but comparisons to the subs and sometimes contributors from the championship squad stops there.
Outside of the big four, the 2019 team had over 26 points per game from the rest of the lineup. A year ago that number was just above 13, and more than eight points of that total has graduated.
Hesse is working on putting together what looks to be another seven-man rotation that includes Kyle Preister, Cooper Beller, Ethan Keller, Jett Spier and Sage Frauendorfer. Whether a regular double-digit scorer emerges from that group, or those five can average six to eight points per game, one of the two is probably a necessity.
However, early on Preister may not be available. That leaves four other options that averaged 8.3 points combined a year ago.
Keller was the most regular contributor among the group. A true back-to-the-basket post player, Keller scored 3.5 points and grabbed 2.5 rebounds per game. During open gyms this summer, the Sjuts brothers were always assigned different teams. Whichever one had Keller on his side was normally the team that won.
Cooper Beller played in 28 games and scored just over a point per. His role has normally been on the defensive side of the floor. Jett Spier put on 15-20 pounds of muscle after a sophomore campaign in which he played in 18 games. Sage Frauendorfer appeared in 15 games as a freshman and, according to Hesse, is a quality athlete that will add to the team in several ways.
Still, the obvious question after three years of Hanis at the point is ballhandling. Hesse confronted that question more fully this past week in practice during drills on breaking full-court pressure. Admittedly, the past few years have had a simple answer: get the ball to Hanis and let him go.
There's no longer an obvious answer. Granted, it's a concern, but Hesse isn't overly troubled about not having a primary ballhandler. He feels comfortable with several players bringing it up the court.
"I'd imagine we'll have one of the twins involved, but I also want to put that on some of our other guards to handle it and make good decisions, kind of a ballhandler-by-committee," he said. "We've got a lot of guys that are capable of doing that."
HLHF went away from its own successful pressure game a year ago in order to preserve fouls for the big four. A deeper, more experienced roster allowed more risk-taking. But now with fewer proven scorers, Hesse said the team may return to the press in order to generate more easy baskets.
From the outside, the Bulldogs hit 246 3-pointers and made 37% last year. They sank 155 on 32% shooting two years ago. Other than the Sjutses, there are only 29 made 3s carrying over from last year. Hence, Hesse's potential move back to a pressure defense. HLHF doesn't have, at least not yet, reliable ways to score other than the twins creating offense.
"It's kind of about more spacing of the floor and having these guys take their guys off the dribble," Hesse said. "For teams that play us man, I don't see teams helping off of Jacob or Jason too much. That might create some pretty good matchups for our other guys."
And of course, for as many unknowns that exist for HLHF, Jacob and Jason Sjuts are two very big knowns. With that pairing, the Bulldogs will have the two best players on the court almost every time out. In most games, that alone might be enough.
"I think they're ready and they're excited," Hesse said. "I know Jason has worked an awful lot on his game since the season ended, and Jacob, in our last couple practices has looked like an absolute animal."
However all the questions are or are not answered, one thing remains clear. HLHF is still among the best in Class D-1. The Bulldogs begin the year ranked No. 1 by the Lincoln Journal Star. The bar for success remains firmly positioned at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"This year feels kind of like hitting the reset button. I don't know if we can do things the same way or play the same way, but there's still that expectation there," Hesse said. "If we wouldn't make it to a state tournament, that would be incredibly disappointing, and even getting beaten in the first round would probably be disappointing for our guys, too.
"We want to get there, and we want to win a game or two."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!