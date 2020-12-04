HLHF boys await emergence of supporting cast

Outside of the big four, the 2019 team had over 26 points per game from the rest of the lineup. A year ago that number was just above 13, and more than eight points of that total has graduated.

Hesse is working on putting together what looks to be another seven-man rotation that includes Kyle Preister, Cooper Beller, Ethan Keller, Jett Spier and Sage Frauendorfer. Whether a regular double-digit scorer emerges from that group, or those five can average six to eight points per game, one of the two is probably a necessity.

However, early on Preister may not be available. That leaves four other options that averaged 8.3 points combined a year ago.

Keller was the most regular contributor among the group. A true back-to-the-basket post player, Keller scored 3.5 points and grabbed 2.5 rebounds per game. During open gyms this summer, the Sjuts brothers were always assigned different teams. Whichever one had Keller on his side was normally the team that won.

Cooper Beller played in 28 games and scored just over a point per. His role has normally been on the defensive side of the floor. Jett Spier put on 15-20 pounds of muscle after a sophomore campaign in which he played in 18 games. Sage Frauendorfer appeared in 15 games as a freshman and, according to Hesse, is a quality athlete that will add to the team in several ways.