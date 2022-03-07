HLHF Boys Basketball: Cardiac kids to it again

LINCOLN - It's state tournament time, meaning Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family fans will be spending a few days on the edge of their seats.

The Bulldog boys made close games down to the final possession a trend last year on their way to a second state title in three years. It looks like, at least initially, they'll be following that same tradition as they search for a third in four years.

Monday at Lincoln Northeast it was a 55-52 win over Howells-Dodge in the first round of the Class C-2 tournament that left HLHF fans with shorter nails and, perhaps, a shorter life span.

A Cooper Bellar steal with five seconds left in overtime while nursing a two-point lead finally allowed some relaxation. Beller stepped to the other end and hit his first free throw. With just over two seconds left, his miss on the second forced a three-quarter court heave after the rebound. The buzzer sounded before the Jaguars could get a shot off.

Just another day at the office for a group that took state last year in three games that included a 41-41 tie with less than a minute remaining in the first round, a sluggish start in the semifinals and a 10-point deficit to start the fourth in the state title game.

"You're never down and out with this group of guys," coach Joe Hesse said. "They've been in this situation so many times. They just always find a way to get it done."

HLHF led most of the way Monday but had a chance to deliver a knockout blow early when Howells-Dodge responded and hung around the rest of the way. The Bulldogs led 15-6 after senior Jacob Sjuts scored his third bucket of the game with just over two minutes remaining in the first.

Howells-Dodge answered by scoring the next 11 in a row and took its first lead early in the second quarter on a Gavin Nelson three-pointer. Nelson hit from distance four times in the first half and led HD with 18 points on six threes.

HLHF scored 12 of the next 15, and started the second half with eight of the first 11 but could never put Howells-Dodge away. Nelson threes plus contributions from RJ Bayer and the foul line kept the Jags in it.

Sjuts was whistled for his fourth foul late in the third quarter and went the bench until a few minutes rolled off the clock in the fourth. By then, HD was in the bonus and took advantage. The Jags shot 8 of 8 from the line in the fourth and took a lead with just over a minute to go on a fast break layup from Lance Brester.

Sjuts tied it at the line but Howells-Dodge could hold for the final possession and the last shot. That was the plan, even with a little bit more than a minute left.

Beller made his first game-changing play when he tipped away the dribble from HD senior Blake Sindelar near half court. That started a chain reaction of tipped passes and loose balls that ended with Sjuts collecting it near the baseline. He had a shot to win it at the buzzer but came up short off the front of the rim.

Howells-Dodge turned it over three times in overtime, the final time trailing 54-52 in the final 10 seconds. Sindelar drove and dropped it off to Bayer for what looked to be an easy layup. Beller reached in from the side and took the ball away as Bayer went up. His one free throw on the other end put it away.

"I don't know (what it is about close games at state), but we always pull out a win, try our hardest and never give up," Beller said. "We've got the experience; we just never give up."

Beller is one of several HLHF players that were mostly role players last year in support of the big three - Jacob and Jason Sjuts and Ethan Keller. The Bulldogs have been a much deeper, more complete team this season. That was never more needed than Monday when Beller made two crucial steals and junior Sage Frauendorfer scored 14.

"Last year it was really hard to hold our guys accountable because it was so much Jason and Jacob having to do everything," Hesse said. "Now we expect some of those role players to contribute more. It makes us a better team, more well-rounded."

The game was a rematch of two other HLHF/Howells-Doge games earlier this season and six in total over the past two seasons. Howells-Dodge led last year's Class C-1 championship game by 10 to start the fourth quarter when HLHF stormed back, forced overtime and won it in the extra frame.

"It would be nice if we were playing those guys in the second or third round," coach Kevin Janata said. "But we drew who we drew, gave them a heck of a battle and I wish those guys luck."

Jacob Sjuts led the Bulldogs with 16, Fraundorfer's 14 and 11 from Jason Sjuts rounded out those in double figures.

HLHF is back Wednesday at the Devaney Center again at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday against Norfolk Catholic, a 54-41 winner over 2 seed Hartington Cedar Catholic. The Knights ruined the Bulldogs perfect season when they denied HLHF the subdistrict title 39-36 on Feb. 24.

"Our guys have wanted another crack at them since the last time we played," Hesse said. "We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but that's what I've been telling myself and then I watch them play Cedar (Catholic) and I don't know where the shots come against that defense."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.