HLHF boys open 2-0

HUMPHREY - The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys took to the court for the first time this season without a starting point guard that had run the offense for three years and without a forward who had nearly reached 1,000 points in his career.
Yet, those that remain and those stepping into new roles showed, at least initially, why the Lincoln Journal Star lists the Bulldogs No. 1 to start the season. HLHF took down Clarkson/Leigh 61-22 on Friday then turned around for a 60-33 win over Battle Creek the next afternoon.
Game one saw junior veteran Jason Sjuts score 14 points while center Ethan Keller showed potential signs of a big season with 18 points and sophomore Sage Frauendorfer had 11.
Sjuts was strong again on Saturday with 23, while Keller had 16 and Jacob Sjuts added 14.
There were some kinks to work out early in both games, and that may remain the case for the first month while HLHF and coach Joe Hesse gain a handle on just what the cast behind Sjutses and Keller can contribute. One thing is for sure though, while there are fewer established names in the lineup, there are just as many eager to prove their worth and make the Bulldogs a state title contender.
"So far this year, the game yesterday and today, we've played really good second quarters. Yesterday we gave up one point in the second quarter. Today we gave up four, or something like that," Jason Sjuts said. "We don't feel like the pressure we had last year. We're just kind of going out there, playing free, making plays."
Sjuts was right, it was four points on Saturday.
HLHF led Clarkson/Leigh 15-9 after the first quarter on Friday and trailed Battle Creek 10-8 after the first eight minutes on Saturday. The Bulldogs' 1-3-1 defense began to assert itself Friday and create turnovers in the full-court press. Sjuts started to hit shots, sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 of his game-high total in Saturday's second quarter.
Sjuts picked up his second foul with 2:25 to go in Saturday's first quarter. HLHF turned the ball over four times in the opening frame, allowed five points on those giveaways and struggled to deal with Battle Creek's speed and athleticism.
But the Bulldogs as a whole, much like Sjuts individually, took a breath, settled down and quickly took control.
"He picked up the second one, and I kind of have this look on my face, 'I'm going to take you out because you did something dumb,' and he saw my face and he basically told me, 'I'm going to stay in,' 'All right,' I said. That was the difference," Hesse said. "He knows what he's capable of; he knows how to play smart. I trusted him with that and let him be a ballplayer."
The Sjuts twins will give HLHF the two best players on the court almost every night out this season. But if Keller can continue to control the paint, and other players have their moments, as was the case in the first two games, HLHF likes its offensive and defensive potential.
"I just keep thinking about, down the road, some of the schools we're going to play ... eventually, it's going to get a little bit smaller than what we've seen. I can only imagine (Keller) is going to keep getting better," Hesse said. "We'll see how it goes. We wouldn't be where we're at without (Keller). He opens up so much for everybody else."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
