HLHF boys open 2-0

Sjuts was right, it was four points on Saturday.

HLHF led Clarkson/Leigh 15-9 after the first quarter on Friday and trailed Battle Creek 10-8 after the first eight minutes on Saturday. The Bulldogs' 1-3-1 defense began to assert itself Friday and create turnovers in the full-court press. Sjuts started to hit shots, sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 of his game-high total in Saturday's second quarter.

Sjuts picked up his second foul with 2:25 to go in Saturday's first quarter. HLHF turned the ball over four times in the opening frame, allowed five points on those giveaways and struggled to deal with Battle Creek's speed and athleticism.

But the Bulldogs as a whole, much like Sjuts individually, took a breath, settled down and quickly took control.

"He picked up the second one, and I kind of have this look on my face, 'I'm going to take you out because you did something dumb,' and he saw my face and he basically told me, 'I'm going to stay in,' 'All right,' I said. That was the difference," Hesse said. "He knows what he's capable of; he knows how to play smart. I trusted him with that and let him be a ballplayer."