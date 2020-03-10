HLHF Boys: The same, but different

"Now it is expected of us because we know what we can do, and a lot of us are returning that played last year. It’s just a lot more expectations on us," Tyler said Monday after practice. "You don’t see as much excitement when we win because we’re expected to."

Confronting the elephant in the room has never been a problem for Hesse. He reached out to fellow coaches who have been in similar situations and almost all of them said the best course of action was to treat it as a brand new year.

For this group, that's more easier said than done. Though the graduation of five seniors changed the look of the team, the four best players remained, and thus, friends and family fast forwarding past the regular season to Lincoln.

The players tried to avoid such conversations as much as possible, but finding success also meant embracing the expectations to some extent.

"Someone mentioned to me, it’s not even a new chapter in a book, it’s a completely new book. I don’t think we’ve really done that because we brought so many guys back that we talk about adding on to what we did," Hesse said. "I try not to bring up last year too much, but it comes up, and the kids talk about it still. It’s still there. We look to add to that tradition."