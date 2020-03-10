HLHF Boys: The same, but different

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family learned a valuable lesson this past summer in a team camp at West Point.
In a game against Homer, a 4-21 team from the year before, the Bulldogs weren't perhaps ready to match the Knights' emotional level.
Homer had a guard that coach Joe Hesse said continually carved up HLHF's zone defense, the Bulldogs settled for too many 3-pointers, wouldn't work the ball inside and lost all the hustle plays.
Just like that, they were beaten in the first round of the tournament and sent to the loser's bracket.
On a team that returned four major pieces from a state championship, it was a wakeup call. Granted, HLHF expected to have a target on its back as the reigning champs, but after a summer loss to Homer, which went on to be 5-18 this year, the Bulldogs learned the hard way what exactly that target meant.
""Oh my gosh, this is different already,'" Hesse said about how his group was stunned. "Every time we step out on the floor, we’re going to get everybody’s best shot.
"You have to show up and play everybody. I guarantee we made their summer."
That might be so, but with just five wins, Homer wasn't anywhere near where Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will be Thursday afternoon when it tips off a 2 p.m. Class D-1 state quarterfinal game at Lincoln East against Fullerton.
HLHF has put together a 24-3 season and earned the No. 2 seed. The Bulldogs were 20-6 at this point a year ago and also the 2 seed as they made a run to the first state tournament and state title since the two programs combined.
HLHF won its first six games of the season before a holiday tournament loss to C-1 No. 2 North Bend, won the next eight before defeat to C-2 No. 1 BRLD then won four straight before another game with North Bend, this one in the East Husker Conference Tournament, meant another loss.
The Bulldogs won the next six on their way to a second straight trip to state, including a 31-point win in the subdistrict semifinal, nine-point victory in the sub final and 35-point triumph in the district final.
The campaign has included 15 wins over teams in Class C-1 or C-2 and 14 by more than 20 points. Or in other words, mostly according to plan.
That's miles away from the mindset of this group just two years earlier. Hesse was speaking with sophomore Jason Sjuts recently when the 6-4 sophomore mentioned what his hopes were as an eighth grader when he watched HLHF go 14-11 before his first varsity season.
He simply hoped to find a way to state at once in his career.
Now every time he, his twin brother Jacob, older brother Tyler, senior teammate Bret Hanis or any of the Bulldogs are out in public, the conversation is almost exclusively about two in a row.
"Now it is expected of us because we know what we can do, and a lot of us are returning that played last year. It’s just a lot more expectations on us," Tyler said Monday after practice. "You don’t see as much excitement when we win because we’re expected to."
Confronting the elephant in the room has never been a problem for Hesse. He reached out to fellow coaches who have been in similar situations and almost all of them said the best course of action was to treat it as a brand new year.
For this group, that's more easier said than done. Though the graduation of five seniors changed the look of the team, the four best players remained, and thus, friends and family fast forwarding past the regular season to Lincoln.
The players tried to avoid such conversations as much as possible, but finding success also meant embracing the expectations to some extent.
"Someone mentioned to me, it’s not even a new chapter in a book, it’s a completely new book. I don’t think we’ve really done that because we brought so many guys back that we talk about adding on to what we did," Hesse said. "I try not to bring up last year too much, but it comes up, and the kids talk about it still. It’s still there. We look to add to that tradition."
Adding to it meant finding a new identity. A year ago, players such as Ethan Hanzel and Turner Beller provided a presence inside, crashed the boards for offensive rebounds and chased down loose balls. Dylan Hanzel provided another shooter on the perimeter and another body for some of that "dirty work" as Hesse and Bulldog players refer to it.
Those extra bodies allowed HLHF to utilize a full-court press and generate offense out of opponent turnovers. This season, Hesse admits it took him and his staff through December to move away from that.
Now, the Bulldogs are more focused on keeping their best players on the floor no matter what it takes. That has meant becoming more of a half-court team.
"We started the year thinking we’re going to do everything exactly the same: same kind of system, same press. But we kind of figured out that we have four guys we need to keep on the floor as long as possible," Hesse said.
"That’s going to make us better having those guys on the floor for more minutes because they’re going to make plays. They’re going to make more plays than your guys down the stretch."
The players share the same kind of quiet confidence. Though maybe not every game has carried the same weight, and being the circled game on everyone's schedule can wear on a group, the Bulldogs said they have truly enjoyed it all.
It's an experience that can be trying, but is so unique it must be fully lived and appreciated.
Now is the time for the reward.
"I’ve had more fun this year than last year. But I also know where we went last year. I’m hoping to do it again," Tyler Sjuts said. "The state tournament was the time of my life last year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.