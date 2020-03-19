HLHF Girls: Sudden end to season stunned once unassuming Bulldogs

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball wasn't about to take anything for granted in the new season.
Though the Bulldogs were off of a second straight trip to the state tournament, the roster was without one member that went on to play college volleyball at Wayne State, another that joined the basketball program at Central Community College and five seniors overall that had played for a state volleyball championship in the fall of 2018.
In terms of size and big-game experience, there were holes to fill.
Thus, it might seem odd then that when HLHF lost in the district finals, the Bulldogs were shocked. Shouldn't they have been happy to make it that far during a season full of unknowns?
Frankly, no. Those unknowns became knows rather quickly while HLHF established itself as one of the top teams in Class D-1. Now with three more seniors who received regular minutes on their way to graduation, the Bulldogs can't help but feel like 2020 was one big missed opportunity.
"At first, I wasn't sure how things would work out missing three starters from the year before and Addison (Schneider) coming off an ACL injury," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "These girls played for each other, worked hard and truly wanted to do well."
Questions were answered immediately when HLHF started the season 7-0. The first loss came to North Bend in the North Bend Holiday Tournament, but there was no shame in dropping a contest, even by 22 points, to a highly ranked team two divisions ahead.
The Bulldogs went on to win nine more in a row before a loss to C-2 Oakland-Craig, an eventual state tournament team and finished 3-2 with losses to two more state teams, Pender (D-1) and BRLD (C-2).
HLHF opened subdistrict play beating Elgin/Pope John by 29 before a loss to CWC. Regardless, a strong regular season earned the Bulldogs a wildcard spot in the district final round as the 4 seed.
The season came to an end with a loss to a surprising Hartington Cedar Catholic squad that finished the regular schedule 7-13. HLHF will forever regret that loss. Cedar Catholic went on to upset the top seed on the D-1 state bracket and finish fourth, but that doesn't make it any easier.
"We needed better chemistry when we were down if that makes sense," Hanzel said. "These girls work so hard and play so well together, but at times, when things weren't working out to keep a lead or get a lead [we needed better chemistry], working through adversity amongst themselves in a more together sense."
Factors in early and sustained success were point guard Brittney Veik and sophomore post Addison Schneider.
Veik, though only 5-3, and probably shorter than that, was a consistent force at point guard. Though not exactly a surprise, since Veik ended her career with more than 1,000 career points, she was almost always the smaller guard on the floor. Regardless, she scored in double figures in 15 of 26 games, dished out more than three assists on average and had almost two steals.
Hanzel consistently complimented Viek for playing above her size.
Schneider tore her ACL right before summertime, spent each day after in private and organized rehab and found her way back at the end of the volleyball season.
When she stepped on the varsity basketball court for her second season, she quickly filled the role left behind by Taya Beller.
Schneider led the team with 14.2 points per game, averaged a double-double with 10.4 rebounds and scored in double digits in all but three games.
"Brittney is a true leader and great player," Hanzel said. "I knew Addison would be a difference-maker before the injury, but watching her all summer long fight back, I knew she was going to do whatever she could to get on the court. I can't wait to see what she has in store for the next two seasons."
The next two seasons will be without Veik, third-leading scorer Allie Schneider, and two other seniors. But after Riley Jurgens transferred in from Madison and played a year in the program, looks to be the natural starter at point guard. Addision Schneider, as Hanzel said, has a big future ahead of her. Sophomores Paige Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer had their moments and should take another step as juniors.
And there's no better motivator than being stunned one game short of state.
"It should be fun," Hanzel said. "The seniors will be hard to replace, but I think we have a good core to come in and take starting roles and leadership roles. Our work ethic will be awesome."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.