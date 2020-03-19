HLHF Girls: Sudden end to season stunned once unassuming Bulldogs

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball wasn't about to take anything for granted in the new season.

Though the Bulldogs were off of a second straight trip to the state tournament, the roster was without one member that went on to play college volleyball at Wayne State, another that joined the basketball program at Central Community College and five seniors overall that had played for a state volleyball championship in the fall of 2018.

In terms of size and big-game experience, there were holes to fill.

Thus, it might seem odd then that when HLHF lost in the district finals, the Bulldogs were shocked. Shouldn't they have been happy to make it that far during a season full of unknowns?

Frankly, no. Those unknowns became knows rather quickly while HLHF established itself as one of the top teams in Class D-1. Now with three more seniors who received regular minutes on their way to graduation, the Bulldogs can't help but feel like 2020 was one big missed opportunity.

"At first, I wasn't sure how things would work out missing three starters from the year before and Addison (Schneider) coming off an ACL injury," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "These girls played for each other, worked hard and truly wanted to do well."